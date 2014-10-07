Buzzfeed Had A Bunch Of Women Try Whiskey For The First Time LOL!

Before I even get into this, let me just state up front — as a bona fide woman who both enjoys whiskey and also is fairly knowledgeable about it — this was my face the entire time I watched this video. Which is also appropriate, given the subject matter.
OK, now that that’s out of the way. First of all, to answer your pseudo-question, girl 0:25 of the way in: “I feel like this is a good brand? I don’t know.” No. Jack Daniels is not good whiskey. Blanton’s is good whiskey. Basil Hayden’s is good whiskey. Woodford Reserve is good whiskey. Jack Daniels is the kind of whiskey consumed by people who mix it with cola.
If they want to keep going with these razor sharp “this is what women are like and this is what men are like” videos, maybe next time they can sit a bunch of dudes down and have them sample party cake vodka or fruit-flavored wine or whatever else the hell women are supposed to drink. “Mmm! Tastes like Taylor Swift!” But hey, diversity!
The worst part about this is she was drinking Canada Dry. Schweppes or go home.
YUP
I’ve had 2 dates go south once they took a sip off the laphroaig I was drinking. I will never unsee those faces or the look in their eyes that told me, “they think I’m an alcoholic.”
Laphroaig is awesome and I do not like whisky. You dodged two bullets.
What year? I had Laphroaig 15 not too long ago (pretty rare), and it was life changing. One of my favorite scotches.
It was probably an 18 or a 10 cask strength. I am fond of most Laphroaig, but for non drinkers its rarely a positive experience.
@Apathybill Laphroaig is what actually got me into scotch… but I was lucky. My old boss is a scotch collector, so he had a flight: 10, 15, 18. So I got to taste better and better scotch over the course of the flight.
Party cake vodka is awesome. Are you 12?
What’s wrong with jack daniels?
Jack Daniels is the Mountain Dew of whiskeys.
Mountain dew is delicious
Mountain Dew is the Guy Fieri of soft drinks.
I stopped drinking it once I discovered Jameson. Taste buds are subjective.
Nothing wrong with Jack. It’s perfectly fine for what it is. But there’s some really good stuff out there worth trying that might be preferable to some. My palate has definitely changed as I’ve gotten older.
It tastes like shame and spousal abuse for one.
I grew up drinking beer and shyed away from whiskey because of Jack Daniels. Once I found out there was whiskey that actually tasted good, especially scotch, it’s become my drink of choice. Jack is the Bud Light of beers, it’s not especially bad, it’s drinkable and gets you drunk.
@Crash agreed on the last part. It’s alright. It needs cola. There are better options for the same price.
So Uproxx is now Buzzfeed?
Gimme some Buffalo Trace for the same money as a bottle of Jack!
Buffalo Trace is fucking awesome.
MAN, Woodford Reserve, now that brings back memory. If I ever had to place a taste to actual ambrosia, the stuff the Greeks thought that gods drank day in and day out, that stuff would be it. But yeah, Jack is shit whiskey. Sure, it’s been around for a while. So has Budweiser. Been around since the 1800’s and guess what? Bud sucks. Jack is fine if you want to mix it with coke and get a girl/guy to find you attractive at your brother’s wedding. Fine. Some people dig the music of Neil Young over the Beatles. But for my money, Woodford Reserve is good, good whiskey.
I’m just kind of mesmerized by that avatar of pug chicken, that is awesome.
Eh Woodford is adequate. The Woodford double oaked is considerably better. I prefer the Elijah Craig 12 year for my usual. I find it comparable to Blantons but better priced. Stacy it sounds like you’d really like it if you havent given it a try yet. Knob Creek has also found a spot in the regular rotation lately.
@Essay not sure if I’ve had the Elijah Craig 12 Year, but I’ll look out for it. Bulleit has been my go-to lately.
I wasn’t crazy about Blanton’s. I much prefer Elmer T.
This type of sexism should not stand and is a clear example of how far we have to go. It is unbelievable to me that Uproxx made Stacey grow a mustache in order to even watch a video about whiskey.
If it ain’t Islay, it ain’t shit.
Some of these reactions are my husband sampling whiskey. Which means more Jameson’s for me.
I’m a Pappy Van Winkle man myself…it’s a bit pricey but being from the home of bourbon it’s fairly cheap & easier to come by….Elijah Craig & Ezra is good stuff too.