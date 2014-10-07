Buzzfeed Had A Bunch Of Women Try Whiskey For The First Time LOL!

Before I even get into this, let me just state up front — as a bona fide woman who both enjoys whiskey and also is fairly knowledgeable about it — this was my face the entire time I watched this video. Which is also appropriate, given the subject matter.

OK, now that that’s out of the way. First of all, to answer your pseudo-question, girl 0:25 of the way in: “I feel like this is a good brand? I don’t know.” No. Jack Daniels is not good whiskey. Blanton’s is good whiskey. Basil Hayden’s is good whiskey. Woodford Reserve is good whiskey. Jack Daniels is the kind of whiskey consumed by people who mix it with cola.

If they want to keep going with these razor sharp “this is what women are like and this is what men are like” videos, maybe next time they can sit a bunch of dudes down and have them sample party cake vodka or fruit-flavored wine or whatever else the hell women are supposed to drink. “Mmm! Tastes like Taylor Swift!” But hey, diversity!

(Via Tastefully Offensive)