‘Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ Has Jetpacks, Webshooters, And Frank Underwood Quoting He-Man In Its Latest Trailer

I admit it; if the story mode’s longer than four hours, I might actually pick this game up. Because it looks absolutely ridiculous.
This trailer has the typical self-seriousness that’s marked the franchise. But the effect, thanks to it being mostly cinematics, comes off less like a video game trailer and more like a cheesy B-movie, right down to paying a respected actor a fortune to deliver lines like:
“Ideas don’t determine who’s right. Power does. I have the power. So I’m right.”
God bless you, Kevin Spacey. I hope the house this game bought you is worth every penny. Anyway, the plot is largely nonsense: Terrorists hit five nuclear reactors on five continents, and Atlas, our evil corporation, swoops in and fixes everything with their private military and, apparently, bottomless engineering budget. Gee, I wonder if it was really terrorists that blew up those reactors?
The appeal of this trailer is really the little clips that show us how ridiculous everything about this game is. Here’s our hero doing his best Spider-Man impersonation!
And, of course, because this is the future… there are jetpacks:
Honestly, the future setting, and the fact that you’re not trying to solve real, complex geopolitical problems by making all the brown people/Russians fall down but instead blowing the hell out of a cartoonishly evil fake company, really helps mitigate some of the creepier aspects of the franchise. It’s like a slightly more grounded cyberpunk game. Hopefully, though, Sledgehammer gets to introduce some actual design elements to this one; it would be a shame if they gave us webshooters and jetpacks only to lock us into corridors.
I am now officially done with Call of Duty. Ghosts didn’t completely turn me off but after seeing this i am. Why can’t they just make a w@w 2? :(
I dunno. If I get to screw around with webshooters and jetpacks, that seems a lot more fun to me than… well, most of the franchise.
I just don’t think it needs jetpacks, laser guns and bacon camo. I liked just running around shooting people with only 2 different scopes. Multiplayer has not been enjoyable the last few games. If i wanted to jump around like an asshole i would play halo.
HA! Fair point.
@stinkandburn Very well said…I came in here to express pretty much that exact same sentiment.
The draw of Call of Duty for me was always that you were in realistic settings with realistic weapons. The last couple games have really gotten away from that, and with the multiplayer increasingly catering to hyperactive 12 year olds who think a match is “boring” unless you kill someone or die every five seconds…….I think I’m officially done with it.
Yes it has mainly become let’s see how ridiculous we can make this as Dan mentioned. I miss limbs flying off in w@w and Keifer Sutherland yelling at me “outstanding marines, OUT FUCKING STANDING! WE KICKED ASS!”
@DaisyCutter “Realistic” my ass. The game was always a fantasy, on just about every possible level; it’s high time they actually admitted that.
Calling past Call of Dutys realistic is like calling Mario Bros. an accurate portrayal of plumbers.
Cause as we all know, if you get shot you just have to hide behind a box for two seconds and you’re ready for combat again.
SO REAL.
Hey we’re going to get Samus’ Grapple Beam!
Also matrix sentinels.
Too bad this isn’t 2013, otherwise I’m sure they would add some kind of new bow mechanic.