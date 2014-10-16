Calvin Peeing On Obama Isn’t The Most Redneck Thing About This Texan’s Truck

I could stare at this photo, taken in Tyler, Texas, for the rest of the day (and will!). It’s like a Magic Eye where the longer you look at it, the more you see. Not only is our president wearing a turban and Calvin is peeing on him and the driver stopped short of spelling out “ass” (he wanted to teach, not offend), but if you look closely, you’ll notice that the banana is dangling from a fishing rod taped to the truck.

Honestly, I’m impressed. Horrified, but impressed.

Via Reddit