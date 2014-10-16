Calvin Peeing On Obama Isn’t The Most Redneck Thing About This Texan’s Truck

I could stare at this photo, taken in Tyler, Texas, for the rest of the day (and will!). It’s like a Magic Eye where the longer you look at it, the more you see. Not only is our president wearing a turban and Calvin is peeing on him and the driver stopped short of spelling out “ass” (he wanted to teach, not offend), but if you look closely, you’ll notice that the banana is dangling from a fishing rod taped to the truck.
Honestly, I’m impressed. Horrified, but impressed.
This morning I was awoken by my alarm clock powered by electricity generated by the public power monopoly regulated by the US Department of Energy. I then took a shower in the clean water provided by the municipal power utility. After that, I turned on the TV to one of the FCC regulated channels to see what the National Weather Service of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration determined the weather was going to be like using satellites designed, built, and launched by the Nation Aeronautics and Space Administration. At the appropriate time as regulated by the US congress and kept accurate by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the US Naval Observatory, I get into my National Highway Traffic Safety Administration approved automobile and set out to work on the roads built by the local, state, and federal departments of transportation, possibly stopping to purchase additional fuel of a quality level determined by the Environmental Protection Agency, using legal tender issued by the Federal Reserve Bank. On the way out the door I deposit any mail I have to be sent via the US postal service and drop the kids off at the public school. After work I drive my NHTSA car back home on the DOT roads, to house which has not burned down in my absence because of the state and local building codes and fire marshall’s inspection, and which has not plundered all of its valuables thanks to the local police department. I then log into the Internet which was developed by the Defense Advance Research Projects Administration and post on freerepublic.com and Fox News forums about how SOCIALISM in medicine is BAD and because the government cant do anything right.
+thanksobama
“to purchase additional fuel of a quality level determined by the Environmental Protection Agency, using legal tender issued by the Federal Reserve Bank.”
The EPA is shit, and their ethanol mandate is antiquated and absurd (it will all come to a head when these modern engines start crapping out bc too much shit ethanol is in the fuel). The Federal Reserve is holding our economy, and the world economy on fake pins and needles by flooding the international market with juiced dollars. It also has an iron grip on lawmakers because it controls the weight of our currency. I could counter almost everything else in this kool aid post but I wont.
[thehill.com]
[en.wikipedia.org]
Government provided services =/= Socialism (necessarily). Most of those agencies are oversight/bureaucracies with the any actual production handled by privately owned contractors. We don’t HAVE to get our weather from that source, essentially every television/cable channel is privately owned, etc. Forcing you to pay a fee and/or buy a product is different.
@trollsoharduniversity pfffffffffffffft Keep drinking the kool-aid bro.
The truck is offensive and a bit silly, but that diatribe is bullshit… and also recycled from a popular FB post from about 4 years ago. Obama isn’t responsible for me being able to take a shower in the morning, watch TV, listen to the radio, etc.
@2skinny the point of that copypasta isn’t that those things are socialism, it’s that they are government run programs
@FSUpunk he’s also not responsible for Obamacare
Freedom of speech is more important than anything else
@2Skinny and FSUpunk
You guys are both to stupid to take part in a discussion about political theory. I can’t walk you to the door, because this is the internet, but if you’d kindly show yourselves out the internet would be a marginally better place.
Hahaha, good luck with that one.
Once upon a time, we relied on the free market for firefighting. Turns out the invisible hand liked to let a lot of stuff burn down, so we instituted evil socialized firefighters instead.
Just once, I want to see a libertarian stick to his guns when the shit hits the fan.
Just how did this thread get so off topic? Who the fuck is bashing firefighters, electricity, the EPA, TV, radio, etc?
Fucking NAILED it @MakingFlowers !!! If these people don’t like their government being so involved in their lives, let them give up allllll those things you posted about and see how they like it then.
I would have gone with fried chicken rather than a banana, but you have an artist’s individual choice.
Michelle won’t let him eat anything fried.
File under “Art”
Tyler isn’t part of Texas. I mean, the whole state is terrible, but East Texas just needs to be given to Louisiana. Everything east of I-35.
“Everything east of I-35.” So, you mean Houston, Dallas, Corpus Christi, and half of Austin and San Antonio? Yeah, all that’s basically East Texas.
Yes.
Yeah, I dunno, I’ve always considered East Texas to be everything north of 190 and east of 19. I don’t know any Houstonians who consider themselves East Texans, and definitely not anyone from Dallas.
Houston is the very definition of East Texas. Miserable humidity is the major component of that. I have lived in Cleveland and Splendora. East Dallas is terrible, especially the suburbs on that side, Garland and Mesquite are examples of places that need to be removed from the state.
I’ve been to Tyler and East Texas and this does not surprise me.
I understand your point, but still disagree. This clip from Bernie is pretty much the way most East Texans I know would divide up the state. [www.youtube.com]
Heck, even the Federal Court system puts Houston in the Southern District of Texas, not the Eastern District.
Breesus: I live in Tyler and this is not surprising at all. Now I’m gonna be looking for this truck everywhere I go, just so I can point and laugh.
My best friend moved to Texas to take a really, really good job and I’ve slowly seen him piece by piece lose his will to live.
Louisiana would like to kindly decline the offer of East Texas…but we would like to offer you Shreveport.
Live in Dallas and grew up in a podunk town 2 hours away and consider myself east texan.
I have family who owns a gun range in Tyler Texas. There is good people out there but it’s’ so close to all the tiny hicksville towns that you get a lot of redneck bleedover.
I can’t drive 55 (because Obama done stolen all the gasoline).
What funniest is how this rube has no concept of what Socialism actually is.
And that he’s being duped by an Oligarchy into blaming a Black Democrat for all of the troubles in his life. Way to follow the script, consumer!
Socialism is great!
Love, Canada
Yeah, if Obama is a socialist, he’s a really, really shitty one.
The DJIA has nearly doubled on his watch, corporate profits reached record highs a year or so ago, and his major domestic initiative did not nationalize health care in any sense of the term but rather gave a massive new boost in customers to private insurers.
Yeah, that’s practically Karl Marx there.
@SatanHimself
That’s exactly it. Most of the people who rant about “socialism” think it’s interchangeable with “fascism”. They have no understanding of political theory in general, and certainly no real understanding of the differences between various political ideologies. But they’re okay with that, because they feel like their freedom-of-speech rights mean their ignorance holds the same value as the intelligence of others.
That’s a professional job, must have cost him considerable cash. Give him credit, he commits to the bit.
In a couple of years he’ll have to go back into the shop and have it slightly re-touched, replacing Obama’s face/name with…Joe Biden? Hilary Clinton? (please let it be Joe Biden)
Biden for the lulz
Once you go black decal, you never go back decal.
Biden/Franken ’16
+1 LL
I hate politics and more or less gave up on voting for anyone but Kodos, but if someone made a truck peeing on Bush, people would be saying it was hysterical and that he started wars and was dumb. Now, was this racist and stupid? Yes..
Only if instead of a banana he would have dangled a mayo sandwich would it be racist…because white people love mayo…right?
Nah, pretzel.
Plus, a pretzel or mayo sandwich would have been much cheaper. I mean, what does a banana cost, $10?
To be honest, Bush may have choked on the pretzel.
But where is the “I <3 fox news" bumper sticker?
That’s tattooed on his soul.
“Does this socialist ass make my truck look TOO BIG?”
Nah, bro, but if you’re worried about relative size comparisons of things, you probably want to get rid of that banana.
This is what I love about ‘Murica. He is free to put whatever her wants on his truck. Though I am surprised that there are not a pair of ‘truck nuts’ hanging down and we are free to make fun of his ignorant ass online. God bless us everyone.
The picture cuts off where “truck nuts” would be…so maybe.
Although if this upstanding citizen self-censors a**; I would assume he would not be so vulgar as adorn that piece of art with truck nuts. After all this is a message for children and how they should pee on things.
@Fire Wok With Me – I am continuously impressed by how Americans feel they are the only place on Earth where they have freedom of speech and freedom of expression.
@Leapin_Lizards – I am continuously saddened by those Americans who feel that they don’t have freedom of speech and freedom of expression in America.
When I was in high school, gas cost $1.05/gallon. NOW, it costs $2.93/gallon!!! Whose side aere you really on President Obama?!?!?!?! #thanksobama #notmypresident #bababooey
The problem with all the freedom we have in America is that the majority of it is used as an excuse to be radically stupid. You would think the founding fathers wanted enlightened people using freedom not as a crutch but as a tool to better themselves…not as a reason why they got the ten commandments and Elvis tattooed on their biceps. Looking back on it…I’m sure they would have put in a caveat to the Bill of Rights that stated that anything outside of normal decorum should be shunned by society and punished by the penal code. Things that would be on that list:
Tramp Stamps
Eyelashes on the lights of your car
Pink sports attire
Novelty T-shirts
Watching The View
Using the phrase “OMG”
Hipsters
I feel like without the freedom to be stupid in this country the average American’s life would be as boring as a Chinese factory workers. Plus what will websites like this one do if Americans stopped doing stupid things? No one wants to hear about the latest Chinese worker right suppression. We need clips of Randy Orton RKOing dumb kids. #Murica
Obama kinda has a “Santa Claus” motif going there, which only adds to the confusion.
See, he gives everything away for free, just like Santa. Especially if you’re a lazy shiftless minority!
Except I’ve heard from Mitch McConnell that Obama Claus hates coal, so he probably doesn’t put that in the bad kids’ stockings.
Probably gives them a drone strike or something.
If Obama Claus gave drone strikes to bad kids, I’d vote him in as President for life.
I love that he plastered that Teatard shit across the back of a GMC Sierra.
As I sit here in my office at the local GMC dealership this too made me chuckle.
I find it most hilarious when people driving $45-50,000 trucks are the ones most upset about the economy and the way our country is run.
Having been to Tyler, I second this.
No gun rack? No Jesus fish? No Confederate flag?
Fuckin’ poseur.
[www.cbs19.tv] “making language signs with their finger” take a gander at the “man” behind the banana
Whosthatgirl many of us here in Florida have tried to get rid of those socialist companies and we don’t want to live using them! Especially the electronic company.So we worked hard at getting off the grid.But you know what the govermo did. They made a law against any living habitat or structure in the state of Florida not being hooked up to the states electric company.That’s right they now have taken our right to live off the grid away from us.