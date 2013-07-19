Can ‘R.I.P.D.’ Survive The Dark Horse Curse?

Much has been made about the Marvel Curse, a supposed enchantment that kept Marvel from making a movie worth a ticket for decades. But, with R.I.P.D. coming to theaters, and possibly leaving shortly thereafter, a new curse has come to light. Namely, the Dark Horse Curse. Think we’re wrong? Let’s look at Dark Horse’s history, which has some highlights, true… but also more than a few lowlights.
Dark Horse has actually been very successful in terms of getting comics to the screen, partially because they’re a publisher who takes risks and trusts creators; they’re not hidebound by continuity and enraged fans as much. Dark Horse has managed to bring no fewer than ten properties it’s worked with to the screen, more if you count the work it published being the source of movies like Aliens Vs. Predator. But there’s a consistent pattern: The movie usually bombs, and if it doesn’t, the sequel is promptly chucked into development hell.
The Comic: A darkly funny, and profoundly bloody, comic about the id and cartoon violence.
The Movie: A cartoony and substantially bowdlerized version of the comic, although it hits more notes than you might remember. The Mask is still at best an anti-hero and he’s not shy about committing violence towards people that have wronged Stanley Ipkiss.
The Results: Actually, Dark Horse started strong on this one. The Mask launched Cameron Diaz, helped make Jim Carrey’s career as a leading man, and was one of the top ten highest-grossing movies of the year racking up five times its budget.
That said, the success also made it impossible to turn this into a franchise, something that curses every successful Dark Horse movie. Jim Carrey turned down $10 million for the sequel, and it became a respected but short-lived animated series. Then the Dark Horse Curse really kicked in… But more on that a few slides down the road.
The Comic: Based on a short piece by Mark Verheiden, it’s pretty much what you expect from the title.
The Movie: Being a mid ’90s action movie based around Jean Claude Van Damme, it’s pretty much what you expect from the casting. Although it must be said this is probably a high point in JCVD’s resume, not least because Verheiden actually handed in a surprisingly strong and well-thought-out screenplay for a movie about kicking people in the face.
The Results: It was a solid movie, that did solidly in theaters, and is generally well-respected among action movie fans. Unfortunately, it became a failed TV series, followed by a direct-to-video movie that had nothing to do with the original in 2003 and now… it’s getting a reboot.
The Comic: Dark Horse only handled the reprint rights for this title, and it’s best described as… manic. Manic is a good way of putting it.
The Movie: Surprisingly, the movie, by John Waters’ producer Rachel Talalay, is faithful to the spirit of the comic in a lot of ways. It’s hampered a lot, though, by Alan Grant and Jamie Hewlett not caring that much about plot, and caring a lot about ripping on British society. It’s just not a property Americans really care about.
The Results: This not only grossed $4 million on a $25 million budget, it actually managed to kill the magazine the strip was being published in over in Britain. But the attempts to cash in on girl power weren’t done yet.
The Comic: A Comic’s Greatest World title from John Arcudi, and a lot of fun for what it is.
The Movie: Yeah. The less said, the better.
The Results: Here’s where the Dark Horse Curse really kicks into high gear: Not only did it bomb at the box office, it was nominated for six Razzies. That’s what happens when you remake Casablanca with more action scenes and leather bar bits.
The Comic: Flying Carrot Comics, a sharp-tongued parody of superheroes and comics fandom, written and illustrated by Bob Burden, although to be fair to Dark Horse, they were just the third of Burden’s four publishers on this title.
The Movie: Surprisingly, this actually sticks somewhat to the comics, although the Flaming Carrot himself never made the cut. It also has a killer cast: Paul Reubens, William H. Macy, Tom Waits, and Ben Stiller and Janeane Garofalo back when they were funny.
The Results: Yeah, a hipster comedy about how much those hugely popular superhero movies suck unsurprisingly did not play to middle America in 1999. It doesn’t help much that the movie never fully chooses a tone: Is it a comedy about the underdog, or is it a parody of the crappy superhero movies of the time? Either way, it tanked hard, although it has a cult audience thanks to home video.
The Comic: To be fair, Virus started as a movie script by Chuck Pfarrer (who’d go on to write the script for Barb Wire, so, yeah). But nobody could afford the effects, so he took it to Dark Horse and it made a decent miniseries.
The Movie: Unsurprisingly, when you finally make an effects-heavy movie after seven years of development hell, it’s going to feel a little dated.
The Results: It’s currently got a 9% at Rotten Tomatoes, and made less than half its budget back. This was enough to put a nail in the coffin for a while; Dark Horse isn’t involved in another film release until 2004. But the time off did them some good.
The Comic: Mike Mignola mixes fairy stories, Lovecraftian mythos, and a cigar-smoking demon with a stone hand to wildly popular effect. Hellboy is such a strong book that its mythos is currently makes up quite a bit of Dark Horse’s current releases, and are some very high-quality horror books.
The Movie: Guillermo Del Toro, a director who is not only an artist but actually cares about comic books, got his hands on it and made a genuinely faithful and well-made action flick out of it. It streamlines the mythos a bit but manages to capture Mignola’s quirky tone: Mignola being heavily involved in the production at Del Toro’s request no doubt helped.
The Results: It was a pretty solid hit, financially, brushing up against $100 million worldwide, although not quite breaking it; the movie had to sell well on disc to get a sequel into theaters. More importantly, it got good reviews. And it helped break the logjam for…
The Comic: Frank Miller delivers straight-up noir to comics, with some of his best art as he experiments with negative space and lack of color.
The Movie: Essentially the comic on the screen, deliberately so. Artistically you can argue whether that’s for better or for worse, but either way, it didn’t take any liberties.
The Results: $158 million worldwide and critical acclaim. Albeit the curse strikes again in the form of the sequel struggling in development hell for years. Still, not bad, there’s no way this could possible go wr-
The Movie: Oh, goddamit, we spoke too soon.
The Results: Let’s see here, seven Razzie awards, some of the most amazingly toxic reviews ever written, and needless to say, it didn’t make the $84 million New Line somehow spent on a movie starring Jamie Kennedy back.
The Comic: Frank Miller retells a Greek popular myth the way only Frank Miller can. Whether that’s a good thing is up to the reader.
The Movie: Again, essentially the comic, for better and for worse.
The Results: Aside from The Mask, this is the single biggest hit Dark Horse has ever been involved with. Nobody was expecting it to gross $450 million worldwide, which is part of the reason Zack Snyder got so many chances at the box office, and yet it did. Critics took issue with the fact that it’s basically the most self-consciously and self-righteously macho movie ever made, but nobody cared.
Oh, and the sequel promptly got stuck in development hell. Naturally. Speaking of sequels…
The Movie: Pretty much the Batman Returns of the Hellboy franchise, such as it is. Del Toro’s obsessions with fairytales and clockwork overwhelm the movie, which is still well made.
The Results: It made its budget back, but we’re unlikely to ever see a Hellboy III, partially thanks to Del Toro developing a dozen movies, five video games, three comic books, and a TV series all at once, and partially thanks to the fact that it didn’t break out like it was supposed to.
Which brings us to…
The Comic: Published way back in 2003, it’s fairly straightforward: A cop, post-life, is hunting down the guy who kills him, which turns out to be a bit more complicated than expected.
The Movie: It’s fairly close to the comic, by all accounts, although this video does a good job of explaining why it feels familiar:
The Results: Partially thanks to constant delays, currently R.I.P.D. is looking like this summer’s biggest bomb. Against a $130 million budget, it might make as little as $17 million this weekend. In fact, it might actually get waxed by its own cast: Ryan Reynolds is the main voice in Turbo, and Mary-Louise Parker is starring in RED 2, both of which look to do well, or at least better, than the other movie they’re starring in.
Sin City 2 and 300: Rise of An Empire are both staggering out of development hell to screens next year. To be fair, Sin City 2 was delayed not least because of Robert Rodriguez’s self-inflicted personal problems, and 300 by the fact that suddenly everybody involved could get better checks elsewhere. Still, excitement seems… moderate for the two, so we’ll just have to wait and see.
Mystery Men is number one. All other Superhero Parodies are number two, or lower.
Mystery Men is pretty funny, but we’re not setting a terribly high bar, here…
I feel like you missed the reference…
It was before it’s time. If Mystery Men had come out in 2009 instead of 1999 it would have done better. Also, it probably would have been a more polished film.
I did miss the reference. Cut me some slack, I just spent an hour curled in the fetal position after looking up “Son Of The Mask” marketing materials.
Specifically, this. This has been in my head. All day.
if you doubt your powers
Hey, Dan? Thanks for sharing!
At least someone else is sharing my pain.
I tried to watch Son of the Mask so many times. There was a period of time where it was on HBO a LOT. Such a bad movie, a terrible, bad, awful movie.
I love Mystery Men. I saw it in the theaters and think it still holds up.
How could you possibly have missed Doctor Giggles.
Doctor Giggles. I saw that in theaters because I apparently hate myself.
Man, Doctor Giggles.
It is indeed terrible! But Dark Horse didn’t publish the comic, they just adapted it, so I cut them some slack on that one.
Really? I know Dark Horse Entertainment did the movie, I just assumed the comic came first. I probably just remember the adaptation coming out before the movie.
I spent a solid HOUR researching this, believe it or not. As far as I can tell, it started as a movie independently, but it’s not really clear where it started.
I like how it’s a “curse” yet a majority of the moves listed were successful…..
Like I said, either it bombs miserably, or it’s a hit but they can never really follow up on it. Mostly for reasons outside their control, but still…
I see your point, just don’t think curse is the right word
I guess the Dark Horse “Coin Flip” doesn’t have the same ring to it.
dark horse can get a mystery men and R.I.P.D. movie made but DC cant get anything other than superman/batman?
Green Lantern, Road to Perdition, Jonah Hex, A History of Violence, Red & Red 2, Steel
I saw it yesterday. I liked it. I was very happy that it didnt take itself seriously. It does come off as a M.I.B ripoff but, it definably has its moments. The only complaint I had was the CGI budget. it looked like it was made in 1999. It was funny that in some scenes it was really trying show off the CGI and some scenes looked like what a college student could produce for a youtube video.
RIPD looks blandly terrible. No thanks, cartoon Jeff Bridges.
Also, am I crazy for thinking that 300 holds up far, far better than Sin City?
holds up better than? perhaps not. more memorable than? absolutely.
you use photos from the movies that include marisa miller and eva green and now all of a sudden I want to see R.I.P.D. and 300 part deux
Do you research your articles? Dark Horse has produced over two dozen film and television projects, not less than 10. The Mask, TimeCop, Hellboy, Hellboy 2, 30 Days of Night, Alien vs. Predator were all films that opened #1. The DHE documentary Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project won two Emmys. The Mask Animated series ran 52 episodes, and Big Guy & Rusty’s 26 episodes regularly won their time spot both in first run and endless repeats. TimeCop television shows was actually the highest rated new show the network had during a run of bad rating years and was cancelled because of the episodic cost. Projects not produced but published by Dark Horse include Sin City and 300. There are others. Other projects you mention had nothing to do with Dark Horse. If you actually worked on this article, you’d see other comics companies have far more disappointing releases than Dark Horse, does that mean there’s a comic book company curse? Every producer or company that has produced numerous films over a period of time has hits and misses. Dark Horse is no exception, but when compared to others, the record is pretty good. Next time do your homework,
I’m looking at movies like R.I.P.D.: That is, movies adapted from Dark Horse publications. You want to talk DHE as a production company, that’s a different story, but to be frank, that’s an article for FilmDrunk, not Gamma Squad.
Also, it doesn’t matter in the long run if a movie opens at #1. It never has, and it never will. What matters is what the movie brings in at the box office.
Am I the only person who though Virus was actually kind of scary as shit? I mean seeing cyborg/robot/zombie Donald Sutherland was terrifying to me when I was little.
I have this thing going on in my head where I really like Virus, because when I first saw it, I thought it was creepy and weird and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Whenever I catch it on TV, that initial memory synapse fires, but then the rest of my brain gets in a fight over why I ever thought it was good.
Janeane G. Is still funny as hell. Maybe check out her recent stand up.
Q: Can ‘R.I.P.D.’ Survive The Dark Horse Curse?
A: NO
Maybe I’m an oddball, but I preferred Hellboy II to the first.
I want Del Toro to bring Hellboy 3 off the back-burner so badly. Perlman isn’t getting any younger. They need to bring the trilogy to a close.
And it’s not like Perlman doesn’t wanna do it. Still, I’d rather it not get handed off to anyone else to direct.
I would love a Hellboy III