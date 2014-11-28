Did Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Just Cosplay Krieger’s Virtual Girlfriend From ‘Archer’?

#Cosplay #Archer
Editorial Director
11.28.14 9 Comments

Supermodel photo shoots aren’t normally in our purview, but seeing as how we cover all things Archer there was no way to pass up on these recent pictures of Victoria’s Secret’s model Candice Swanepoel doing a pretty mean IRL cosplay of the virtual anime girlfriend of everyone’s favorite deranged “doctor.”

My working theory is she has no idea about the connection but the production guys behind the shoot are somewhat familiar with tentacle porn. Here’s the final results…

Miss this madness #desertflower 🌸🌸🌸🌸@jeromeduran #bm

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Flower power #foreveryoung #desertanime #bm @jeromeduran 🌸✌️🙊

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

So, um, you be the judge…

Instagram via r/ArcherFX

