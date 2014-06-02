Here’s The Honest Trailer For ‘Candy Crush Saga’, The Kardashian Of Video Games

Smosh Games and Screen Junkies return with a new Honest Trailer about a video game, a nice change of pace from their usual movie bashing. This time they’re making a brutal assessment of Candy Crush Saga, a game that was, at one point, raking in over $600,000 per day, an amount we expressed in terms of glow-in-the-dark Lamborghinis and volcano tacos, which is how we convert all units of currency here at Uproxx.

They call Candy Crush Saga “the Kardashian of video games” in that it makes you dumber just for being exposed to it. There’s also no love lost for King, the maker of the game, whom they call “The EA of casual games”. Ouch. But probably fair, considering that time they tried to copyright the words candy and saga, even though the game is a shameless rip-off of Candy Swipe. That is some tasty evil.

We refuse to get addicted to Candy Crush Saga. We only play the offline version.

We can play as often as we like. So there.

Via Kotaku