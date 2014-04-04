Captain America Might Just Save ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is about to enter an interesting phase in its development. And it’s happening whether they like it or not, thanks to Captain America: The Winter Soldier. This post is going to have heavy, heavy spoilers, so you’ve been warned.
So, to get right to it, they’re no longer part of S.H.I.E.L.D. because S.H.I.E.L.D. no longer exists at the end of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Black Widow flushes the whole system and puts every dirty secret on the Internet for public consumption. In addition, it turns out that the whole agency has been corrupt from top to bottom from the very start with HYDRA agents, who have taken over the agency almost completely.
In other words, pretty much everyone on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is utterly screwed. They’re about to lose their entire support network, their budget, all their fancy toys, the works. And about damn time.
It’s fairly clear this entire season of the show has been held back by this movie; the executive team admits they knew this was coming, even if the cast didn’t. And it’s fairly clear that this has been holding the show back, somewhat; they didn’t know how to fit in this enormous twist. And they also didn’t have an agency to go after; now, they do.
It’s fairly clear that S.H.I.E.L.D. will exist in some form after Captain America and Black Widow trashed it, but by the same token, it does also mean the show will have to start being about how the characters deal with betrayal and the fact that they can no longer trust each other. At all.
In other words, we might finally get a plot line and some character depth. And just in the nick of time, as the show’s fate remains perilous. We’d like to see them turn it around, and this might be the ticket.
I have never and will never understand how the entire point of Agents of SHIELD up till now was not seeding the idea that something was wrong at HQ. It’s especially unforgiveable since the producers knew this was coming from the get and could have put it in the subtext of everything. It would even account for two of the show’s biggest logic gaps–why bring Coulson back at all, and why give him so much latitude with which to operate? 1) Because with internal strife looming, Fury could not afford to lose such a high ranking, loyal agent and 2) to keep Coulson out of the coming fray so that he could, inevitably, be the one best positioned to pick up the pieces.
It would’ve justified the entire show! And also made it better from the beginning.
Yes.
yeah, they could have done a lot more to prepare for this. Unless maybe it with change much for them. Perhaps the world still wants SHIELD in some form, even without Fury.
I hope Ward is Hydra and that he why he shot that guy. Then they can be rid of him. It’s too bad Skye wasn’t killed off a few episodes ago.
beginning to think this actually is the entire reason for the show, they just didn’t reveal the treachery within shield and instead set up the big baddie as “the clairvoyant” as to keep redford character in cap 2 more useful/suspenseful
One line for saving grace;
“We dont answer to SHIELD, We are SHIELD.”
Coulson’s team on the run, maybe working for Maria Hill who works for STARK Industries now.
No fancy plane, secret hide out with various underground SHIELD agents?
Sounds good to me.
They’ll keep the fancy plane. New sets are expensive.
Simple. SHIELD agents on the run in season 2, tracking down HYDRA members. Either form a new SHIELD led by Fury/Hill/Coulson/Stark, and/or set up the creation of SWORD.
On the run from HAMMER?
I’ve been a fan of the show since the beginning and all I could think of after Cap was that I can’t wait to see what happens on the next episode of shield.
The wife and I are going to see Winter Soldier this weekend…she doesn’t watch the show, but I do. I am curious to see how this movie helps shapes the show moving forward. Tuesday’s episode was pretty good and I am looking forward to the rest of the season.
Maybe it will belike the a team. Framed for being hydra and are now on the run. Maybe may was in touch with fury and they will form a new smaller shield.
Secret Warriors.
Can we as adults sit down and have an honest discussion of how amazing that tombstone at the end of the movie was?
I full on squee’d. My wife lost it when I explained it to her.
That was far and away the best part of the movie.
so its agents of A-team? I can’t wait to see ming-na wen with a mohawk!
The MU shutting down SHIELD in all of a day makes zero sense. I’m hoping the AOS will show us that SHIELD is still alive and kicking in some form. Hydra would have been the smaller portion of SHIELD and the honest agents had a lot going on. What about all the prisoners or dangerous objects they are protecting? The CIA or FBI going to handle that? Nope. Who’s going to be preparing for the next “New York” type attack?
I don’t mind AOS going a bit underground or something for awhile but SHIELD can’t credibly just vanish. In the 616 it made sense because HAMMER took over. The world needs something on that level. Dumping the files and completely burning SHIELD will do a ton of harm and lead to lots of good people dying. It would have made much more sense if Fury stuck around to rebuild SHIELD but as a smaller and more aware group. They’ve still got that first helicarrier our there somewhere.
They could cut out the middleman and make Victoria Hand the head of HAMMER in s2.
“The next New York” is obviously Avengers 2.
@Martin You are probably right. And since the governments in the MCU have access to all that casting news they must know not to worry and the Avengers will handle it for them.
The point is the world would is scared, even more so after the events of Cap 2. They aren’t going to give up on SHIELD, even if they name it something else. Cap 2 made is seem like all of SHIELD just walked away that afternoon and left it behind, because principles (or something). If AoS doesn’t show us that a large portion of the organization is still in tact and trying to make things work then it would a major problem for the MCU.
I think that Victoria Hand and John Garrett will take control of what is left of SHIELD and transform it into a more hardliner HAMMER.
They’d be the ones to do it.
Makes the talking heads telling Fury to blow up NYC in the Avengers much easier to swallow as well.
But is it fairly clear?
I think it is fairly clear that it was fairly clear.
Can always change the show’s title to simply Marvel’s Agents or the more accurate NCIS: Marvel. To really shake things up they should introduce new SHIELD agents Squirrel Girl and Howard the Duck. I would actually watch it then.
i am all for the entire cast being killed off and we get a new show called Agents of HYDRA.
Just to reiterate, Cap 2 was the TITS.