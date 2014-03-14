‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Debuts Two More Videos And Six Retro Posters

Last night Marvel revealed a new clip of Captain America and Falcon entering a fight in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The clip came at the end of a tedious, two-hour red carpet live stream from the world premiere of the film. I’m still resenting having to watch that pomp to get to the clip, but thankfully the two new videos we have today didn’t require watching any awkward interviews with people who only had two lines in a film and don’t know where to stand or what to do with their hands.
The first video is a featurette about Sam Wilson (AKA Falcon), played by Anthony Mackie, because Captain America needs a friend who loves serving the country as much as he does. F*CK YEAH.
Here’s another clip, showing Alexander Pierce (Robert Redford) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) coming up with a trade so they both get what they want.
So . . . this scene of Iron Man dropping into a little girl’s birthday party . . . post-credits sequence? *fingers crossed*
We also have a new set of stylized, black and red posters for Captain America: The Winter Soldier, opening April 4th.
Those stylized posters are cool, but this next picture might be cooler. This was tweeted by Clark Cregg, who plays Agent Phil Coulson.
Who ordered the making of those “retro” posters? Stalin?
If that’s the case, sign me up, comrade.
So….Iron Man has a new suit?
Has Tony had a free hour or two lately? If so, probably.
In all honesty, IM3/Thor 2/Cap 2 all take place around the same time, so it’s quite possible that the House Party hasn’t happened yet by the time this scene occurs. Also, do you think Tony doesn’t have one more suit stashed somewhere?
Thats a fair point with the timeline, I’ve always assumed they’re fairly sequential though.
As for secret suits – wouldn’t that kind of make the end of IM3 a false promise to Pepper/defeat the whole reliance on the suit storyline?
Also I know he mentions starting again at the end, so maybe theres something in that…
…or maybe it was just a throw away line.
I think the timeline issue is how they get around Cap not trying to save the President from Killian, Thor not showing up in Cap 2, etc.
It could be a throw-away line, but Tony does everything with a wink and a nod. You may be right, though: it could take Ultron to get Tony back in a suit.
Ok, is there any way that Pierce ISN’T the ultimate bad guy now? No spoilers, please, but the vibe is being laid on so thick. Maybe they’re throwing another Mandarin-twist at us, but he’s got to be Red Skull, right?
Don’t be ridiculous, I’m sure Alexander Dell Rusk Pierce is just a patriot trying to protect his country.
They could go for a huge twist and make him a disguised Baron Zemo. No one would see it coming.
or that he was brainwashed by Dr. Zola.
And again I’m let wondering the significance of SHIELD using both versions of the logo.
they are market testing their new logos and will vote on a new brand and message at the next board meeting
winter soldier looks like a member or KISS in this poster