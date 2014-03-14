‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Debuts Two More Videos And Six Retro Posters

Last night Marvel revealed a new clip of Captain America and Falcon entering a fight in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The clip came at the end of a tedious, two-hour red carpet live stream from the world premiere of the film. I’m still resenting having to watch that pomp to get to the clip, but thankfully the two new videos we have today didn’t require watching any awkward interviews with people who only had two lines in a film and don’t know where to stand or what to do with their hands.

The first video is a featurette about Sam Wilson (AKA Falcon), played by Anthony Mackie, because Captain America needs a friend who loves serving the country as much as he does. F*CK YEAH.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s another clip, showing Alexander Pierce (Robert Redford) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) coming up with a trade so they both get what they want.

So . . . this scene of Iron Man dropping into a little girl’s birthday party . . . post-credits sequence? *fingers crossed*

We also have a new set of stylized, black and red posters for Captain America: The Winter Soldier, opening April 4th.

Those stylized posters are cool, but this next picture might be cooler. This was tweeted by Clark Cregg, who plays Agent Phil Coulson.

Via Bleeding Cool, The Playlist, Screenrant, and @ClarkGregg