Here's A Preview Of The First Ten Minutes Of 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'

Would you like to watch the first ten minutes of Captain America: The Winter Soldier? If you said no, it’s not going to work out between us. You can keep my toothbrush, but I’m taking your couch. It has sentimental value to me now.

UPDATE: The video is no longer available but there are still plenty of new images to glance over.

The ten minute opening starts with Steve Rogers meeting Sam Wilson (Falcon) while out for a run. My favorite part of the video is when Falcon suggests some music Cap should check out now that he’s unfrozen, and Cap pulls out this list of things he needs to learn about.

You still haven’t watched the moon landing, Cap? That’s unfrozen superhero day one stuff, dude. S.H.I.E.L.D. should have put that sh*t in a montage.

After that scene, Black Widow shows up in a sports car to crack wise and pick up Cap for a mission. Then we see a longer version of that previous clip of Cap and Black Widow taking down Batroc the Leaper and his mercs.

Here are some new photos to ensure you won’t have to walk away empty-handed.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier opens April 4th.

Via MARVEL, Stitch Kingdom and CBM