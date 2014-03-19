Here's A Preview Of The First Ten Minutes Of 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'

#Chris Evans #Samuel L. Jackson #Captain America: The Winter Soldier #Marvel
03.19.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Would you like to watch the first ten minutes of Captain America: The Winter Soldier? If you said no, it’s not going to work out between us. You can keep my toothbrush, but I’m taking your couch. It has sentimental value to me now.

UPDATE: The video is no longer available but there are still plenty of new images to glance over.

The ten minute opening starts with Steve Rogers meeting Sam Wilson (Falcon) while out for a run. My favorite part of the video is when Falcon suggests some music Cap should check out now that he’s unfrozen, and Cap pulls out this list of things he needs to learn about.

You still haven’t watched the moon landing, Cap? That’s unfrozen superhero day one stuff, dude. S.H.I.E.L.D. should have put that sh*t in a montage.

After that scene, Black Widow shows up in a sports car to crack wise and pick up Cap for a mission. Then we see a longer version of that previous clip of Cap and Black Widow taking down Batroc the Leaper and his mercs.

Here are some new photos to ensure you won’t have to walk away empty-handed.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier opens April 4th.

Via MARVEL, Stitch Kingdom and CBM

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Evans#Samuel L. Jackson#Captain America: The Winter Soldier#Marvel
TAGSANTHONY MACKIEANTHONY RUSSOCAPTAIN AMERICACAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIERCHRIS EVANSJOE RUSSOMarvelrobert redfordSamuel L. JacksonSCARLETT JOHANSSONSEBASTIAN STAN

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 17 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP