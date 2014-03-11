'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' May Have Leaked Its Post-Credits Scenes

Captain America: The Winter Soldier will have post-credits scenes. Hell, it’s a Marvel tradition to have not one, but two. And supposedly, those two scenes have just been leaked. Needless to say, there’s possible spoilers below the jump, so you’ve been warned.



Still here? OK, here’s what you want to know: The first one is plot-relevant, and the second one, weirdly, is pretty much just a character getting caught up on what even the audience knows. According to Comic Book Movie, which translated a Dutch review, here’s what we’ll see first:

“After the fall of both S.H.I.E.L.D. & HYDRA we see Baron Von Strucker (Thomas Kretschmann) in his underground lair. Loki’s scepter can be seen here, as well as 2 special prisoners: the “twins”. These are of course Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Quicksilver is bouncing from one end in his cell to another while Scarlet Witch is stacking some building blocks with her mind. Watching them, Von Strucker announces “The Age of Miracles” is upon us. And with that we learn the new name for mutants in the Marvel movieverse.”

This makes sense: They’re setting up Avengers: Age Of Ultron, and also they want to get ahead of Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch showing up in X-Men: Days Of Future Past. Of course, anything is better than Hipster Quicksilver, so this is credible.

The next one… ehhhhh, seems a little less so.

“The Winter Soldier is visiting the Captain America exhibit in the Smithsonian museum. Here he finds the information on James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes, his real name. It appears the Winter Soldier now knows who he really was and remembers that Captain America spoke the truth about him.”

Really, Marvel? You’ve given up even pretending that the Winter Soldier’s identity is a mystery in your own marketing materials, and you’re still going to string the poor guy along? Harsh. Even the Red Skull got a better deal.

These may not be final and may in fact even be weapons-grade BS. We won’t know for sure until the movie comes out. Me, I’m hoping they switch it out for a scene where Cap is suddenly attacked by Rocket Raccoon, because who doesn’t want to see more of Oreo?