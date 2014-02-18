‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Gets More Confirmation Of Its ‘Surprise’ Villain

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is getting pretty deep into Cap’s mythology. Leaving aside the title villain, we know Cap beats up Batroc the Leaper in the opening scenes, for example. But it’s also beginning to leak there’s a ‘surprise’ villain on the way. Needless to say, potential spoilers right below the cut.
It’s not a given that the Red Skull is in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but, more and more confirmation is beginning to leak. First of all, there’s a Red Skull figure as part of the main toy line for the movie, on the shelves today, in fact. Even more attention-getting is that it launches a drone, and the trailers have all hinted that this movie is about subverting US security organizations and systems.
Secondly, there are claims that the Red Skull is mentioned in the soundtrack. However, those aren’t backed up by anything substantial.
But who’s playing him? Hugo Weaving has stated it was a one-and-done for him, although he also signed a multipicture contract. This may simply be a cameo to fulfill a contractual obligation; after all, the movie will have WWII flashbacks, complete with Arnim Zola. Also, if Weaving were that heavily involved in the movie, we probably would not be finding out about it through an action figure.
The rumors mostly center around Robert Redford, but that doesn’t quite seem a good fit. True, we already know Redford is playing a villain, both because he said as much and because you don’t hire Robert Redford to appear in a handful of scenes as a bureaucrat. Then again, you also don’t hire him to portray a cackling Nazi, either, and it’s hard to see Redford taking such a broad role, or even there being much room for such a character in a movie described as a political thriller.
Secondly, the soundtrack claim is that there’s an entire track titled “Alexander Pierce Is The Red Skull”, and that just seems a little too on-the-nose. Nobody took Henry Jackman, the composer, aside and said “Henry, this is a bit much. How about ‘Pierce’s Sudden But Inevitable Betrayal?'”
We’re betting one of two things happens: One, Pierce is framed by HYDRA who, let’s face it, are going to turn up somehow. Two, Pierce is actually a member of HYDRA’s ruling council. But, hey, we’ll find out for sure this April.
more like Robert Redskull m i rite?
I have a feeling it will be that the Red Skull’s personality is inside of Pierce who is actually Ale Ruskin from the comics. I’m more hoping that the villain in Cap 3 is Either Baron Zemo and/or Baron Strucker though. It’s hard to find villains for him that aren’t Nazis, communists, or ones that are just kind of lame.
That’s definitely where they’re heading, especially if they just throw Hugo a check and dump the Red Skull entirely.
If it s a “surprise villain” why drop hints as to who it is? Why not let it be a *ahem* surprise?
Because saying the Red Skull might be in a Captain America movie is like pretending it’s a big shock the Joker shows up in anything involving Batman.
WELCOME TO ZE INTERNETS, MEIN HAMMER
Maybe the surprise villian turns out to be an Ultron cameo?
When am I going to get a Swordsman movie
You can find those all over the Intern-oh you meant the Marvel character. Probably when Hawkeye gets a movie.
I would kill A man in front of his own mother just to see A Hawkeye movie. Mostly if they make it about his mundane everyday life in between battling with a track suit mafia that says bro A lot.
I would hope Pizza Dog features prominently in the movie.
Sadly, I don’t think Fraction’s take will ever see the big screen. Which is too bad, since it’d be amazing.
I thought you were kidding at first, then remembered Swordsman trained Hawkeye… they could easily incorporate the two into one film.
Hawkeye is walking Pizzadog with his gal pal Kate, the track suit mafia is getting more and more violent and vicious in the neighborhood with rumors of a new boss having taken over recently so they jump into action. Turns out it was Swordsman trying to lure out his old accomplice. Swordsman kidnaps Kate, demands that Hawkeye help him with a big caper and if he calls the Avengers he’ll kill the girl. Hawkeye goes along with it, Kate breaks free, beats up the track suit guys, big bank robbery, epic battle of swords and arrows on the Brooklyn bridge, Hawkeye wins (maybe a quick cameo from Ironman where Hawkeye premiered) and he’s back at home by 9 for some pizza and beers. The end.
@Dan Seitz A movie adaptation of Fraction’s Hawkeye would be fucking amazing. Even if they did though, I’m not sure if Jeremy Renner could pull it off.
Ricardo_Bastardly you are 10000000000000% correct
@yellowmenace Seen American Hustle? The man’s an incredibly talented actor.
If they were to recast the Red Skull it wouldn’t be much of a stretch since his face is just a Red freaking Skull that looks nothing like Hugo Weaving
When Stan Lee dies I want the Academy to create a Best Urn Cameo award.
He urned it.
Actually, since he’s Jewish, he’ll probably be buried. Me, I want a Steve Ditko cameo, because it would be “WHO ARE YOU PEOPLE? WHAT ARE YOU DOING IN MY HOUSE? GET OUT!”
holy crap, MTV is still around?
If Robert Redford pulls off a mask and starts dropping a German accent, I will never see another Marvel movie again. Granted this one was really the only one that interested me (still haven’t seen Thor 2), but my patience for comic movies not named “X-Men Days of Future Past” is running thin as it is.
The fact that from everything we’ve seen so far, they stick SO CLOSE to the Winter Soldier arc from Ed Brubaker’s run on the comic… I have a hard time thinking that Redford isn’t an Aleksander Lukin stand-in. It just fits too perfectly. The Red Skull was a very important part of that arc. Now we have the movie version, but no Lukin and no Skull? Just seems off. Throw in the fact that Skull “died” right at the start of the arc, and Skull “died” in the first Cap movie… and given the nature of his death in both mediums… it stands to reason that this is a pretty logical way for them to keep the Red Skull in the movie mythos without having to recast, technically.
I don’t think we’ll see him taking off a mask or anything. I doubt we will ever see the actual “red skull” face anymore. But it’s definitely him inside Pierce’s psyche.
I’m kind of hoping they have a DKR-grade fake-out, myself.
I know everyone thinks its Redford, but I’m still sticking with my theory that Powers Boothe’s character from ‘The Avengers’ is Dell Rusk.
Which means Marvel gets Geoff Johns created character up on the big screen before DC does.
Redfords gotta be the Red Skull… It just fits so well with the story and besides, in the Winter Soldier episodes of Averngers: Earths Mightiest Heroes, Redfords character was the Red Skull… Oh and to Disney…. Screw you for canceling one of the best super hero cartoons ever made…
Dell Rusk. The Man With Steve Rogers’s Face. Aleksander Lukin. The Red Skull has a long history of masquerading as rich, important, powerful non-Nazis. I think I’ll be more surprised if Redford’s character *wasn’t* the Red Skull.