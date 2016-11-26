Cards Against Humanity’s 2016 Black Friday Offer Has People Literally Donating For A Hole In The Ground

#Black Friday
Managing Editor, Trending
11.26.16 4 Comments

Cards Against Humanity

At 1pm on Black Friday 2016, Cards Against Humanity unleashed their latest annual fundraiser / prank / act of pure silliness on the public. While it might not be a box of actual sh*t like they did back in 2014, it is a close relation to their 2015 stunt that saw the company make over $70k selling absolutely nothing. For 2016, the card game is asking people to donate to help dig a hole in the ground. The hole isn’t going anywhere, it isn’t for any real reason, they’re just asking folks to donate to dig this damn hole. As they lay it out on their website, the reasoning is pretty simple:

What’s happening here?

Cards Against Humanity is digging a holiday hole.

Is this real?

Unfortunately it is.

Where is the hole?

America. And in our hearts.

Is there some sort of deeper meaning or purpose to the hole?

No.

What do I get for contributing money to the hole?

A deeper hole. What else are you going to buy, an iPod?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Friday
TAGSBLACK FRIDAYCARDS AGAINST HUMANITY

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 28 mins ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP