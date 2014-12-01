Cards Against Humanity Sold Boxes Of Literal Sh*t As A Black Friday Protest

To protest Black Friday’s yearly greed and consumerism — or, well, as Jezebel puts it, “bullsh*t,” — Cards Against Humanity sold actual bullsh*t on their online store for just one day last week. And that was all you could buy!

In a message sent to the company’s followers, they stated: “To help you experience the ultimate savings on Cards Against Humanity this Black Friday, we’ve removed the game from our store, making it impossible to purchase.” Instead, shoppers were invited to buy a $6 box of “Bullsh*t,” in their trademark black boxes.

Who would want to buy a box of literal sh*t, you may be asking yourself? Well, a lot of people, apparently, because that sh*t sold out in one hour. From Ars Technica:

Though the page link only showed a typical Cards Against Humanity-styled box, complete with Helvetica Bold font and a cartoon version of a poo drawn on the side, the purchase page assured shoppers that the box contained “literal feces, from an actual bull.” The site advised shoppers who spend $6 on this curio to “fertilize your garden, adorn a festive tree, or surprise a loved one with the gift of poop.” The company spent most of Friday morning assuring its Twitter followers, again and again, that yes, this box will contain nothing more than poop.

As the old adage goes that a fool and their money are soon parted, Cards Against Humanity founder Max Temkin launched a preemptive strike against inevitable dumbasses who are going to be outraged when, yes, a box of actual sh*t shows up on their doorsteps.

https://twitter.com/MaxTemkin/status/538378512382844928

I just hope a future Cards Against Humanity expansion pack comes with an “a box of actual sh*t” card so the joke can live on forever and ever.

Meanwhile, they’ve still got their “The Ten Days or Whatever of Kwanzaa” promotion live on the site through the end of the day today, where for $15 Cards Against Humanity will send you ten “mystery gifts” through the month of December. I don’t think any of them will be sh*t, though.

Here’s the original, unedited packaging, language NSFW:

