Cards Against Humanity Sold Boxes Of Literal Sh*t As A Black Friday Protest

To protest Black Friday’s yearly greed and consumerism — or, well, as Jezebel puts it, “bullsh*t,” — Cards Against Humanity sold actual bullsh*t on their online store for just one day last week. And that was all you could buy!
In a message sent to the company’s followers, they stated: “To help you experience the ultimate savings on Cards Against Humanity this Black Friday, we’ve removed the game from our store, making it impossible to purchase.” Instead, shoppers were invited to buy a $6 box of “Bullsh*t,” in their trademark black boxes.
Who would want to buy a box of literal sh*t, you may be asking yourself? Well, a lot of people, apparently, because that sh*t sold out in one hour. From Ars Technica:
Though the page link only showed a typical Cards Against Humanity-styled box, complete with Helvetica Bold font and a cartoon version of a poo drawn on the side, the purchase page assured shoppers that the box contained “literal feces, from an actual bull.” The site advised shoppers who spend $6 on this curio to “fertilize your garden, adorn a festive tree, or surprise a loved one with the gift of poop.” The company spent most of Friday morning assuring its Twitter followers, again and again, that yes, this box will contain nothing more than poop.
As the old adage goes that a fool and their money are soon parted, Cards Against Humanity founder Max Temkin launched a preemptive strike against inevitable dumbasses who are going to be outraged when, yes, a box of actual sh*t shows up on their doorsteps.
https://twitter.com/MaxTemkin/status/538378512382844928
I just hope a future Cards Against Humanity expansion pack comes with an “a box of actual sh*t” card so the joke can live on forever and ever.
Meanwhile, they’ve still got their “The Ten Days or Whatever of Kwanzaa” promotion live on the site through the end of the day today, where for $15 Cards Against Humanity will send you ten “mystery gifts” through the month of December. I don’t think any of them will be sh*t, though.
Here’s the original, unedited packaging, language NSFW:
(Ars Technica via Jezebel)
Cards Against Humanity: training wheels for unfunny people
Well, you sound like a bag of fun.
@WHale That’s not the only kind of bag I’ve been called
Agree. I like to crack my own jokes, not ones premade from other people. It’s like a filled in madlibs.
What I wouldn’t give for a video of someone actually opening one of these…
Just wait.
Some dumbass parent probably bought one, wrapped it, and put it under the tree.
The thing is that people actually collect this sort of thing, and a unique styled CAH box would go for well more than $6 on the ebay in a couple years. Six bucks now is a fifty dollar unique no longer sold in stores one of a kind vintage steampunk retro list item.