This Video Of A Heroic Cat Saving A Boy From A Vicious Dog Attack Is Nothing Short Of Amazing

#Dogs #Cats #Animals
Creative Director
05.14.14 62 Comments

UPDATE: Watch The Adorable Interview With The Boy Who Was Saved By His Cat

The surveillance footage above might just turn you into a cat person.

Courtesy of KERO 23ABC in Bakersfield, CA, the video shows a young boy riding a bike in his own driveway when a neighbor’s dog sneaks up on him and viciously attacks his leg. Thankfully, the family cat springs into action, lunging from out of nowhere to scare the dog away and save the day.

The boy’s mother told the station that he “needed a few stitches, but he is doing fine this morning.” Which makes it a lot more fun to revisit the cat’s heroic deed on an infinite loop, courtesy of this GIF from Brett Rosner:

(Via Turn To 23; @brosner85)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dogs#Cats#Animals
TAGSAnimalsCatsDogsHeroesviral video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP