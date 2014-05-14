This Video Of A Heroic Cat Saving A Boy From A Vicious Dog Attack Is Nothing Short Of Amazing

UPDATE: Watch The Adorable Interview With The Boy Who Was Saved By His Cat
The surveillance footage above might just turn you into a cat person.
Courtesy of KERO 23ABC in Bakersfield, CA, the video shows a young boy riding a bike in his own driveway when a neighbor’s dog sneaks up on him and viciously attacks his leg. Thankfully, the family cat springs into action, lunging from out of nowhere to scare the dog away and save the day.
The boy’s mother told the station that he “needed a few stitches, but he is doing fine this morning.” Which makes it a lot more fun to revisit the cat’s heroic deed on an infinite loop, courtesy of this GIF from Brett Rosner:
(Via Turn To 23; @brosner85)
Good for that cat! Nobody fucks with the family.
I really, really, really dislike cats (really, I do).
However: I would adopt this goddamn cat, even if just to get it out of Bakersfield.
HOLY SHITH!! That’s unreal.
Good kitty.
Best Cat Ever. “You DO NOT f*** with my House Apes, Dog!”
The dog probably just finished reading that Hot Dog Legs blog and got confused.
Who’s the pussy now?
Fuck you dog! Get your punk ass off my kid!
great. now I will have Harpua running through my head for the rest of the day.
Poster wins… THIS round.
That is a big cat, but I’ve met a lot of cats with that attitude, that give less of a shit than honey badger about dogs. We had a pair of cats when I was like 12, siblings, a tom and his sister. Once, I saw her streaking across our yard, being chased by a dog, and she ran under my dad’s little nissan. From off to the left, here comes the tom like he was fired from a rail gun, and there was hissing and then the dog shot out of there yipeing for all he was worth. Firecat didn’t chase the dog, just come out licking his fur like it weren’t no thang. Those were my cats, the last two cats I ever cared about.
While I do not like her, my wife’s cat, Shiba, is a ninja or a possibly a witch (basically floats to the top of doors from waist high tables) and will straight up go after a dog if it comes in the house. My step-brother brought his hunting dog over one time, and that poor thing almost pissed itself in the first 30 seconds, she was so aggressive. Somehow she managed to be behind him, so she was climbing his backside, practically chasing him into her (mine and my wife’s) bedroom, which made her even more mad, but of course he was just trying to get away from the ass blender behind him.
My daughter has a dog that’s half catahoola (spelling, don’t care, hate the dog) and half some stupid thing, pretty good sized dog. He moves out of her way when she walks into the room. We’ve had him since he was weaned, and she taught him right away not to sniff her or any-damn-thing else. Probably didn’t hurt that the first time he tried humping the other cat we had when he was young, I picked him up by the scruff of his neck and flung him out the door, but she did most of the work training the dog.
Funny story, he was limping for awhile because he landed on one of his back legs when I flung his ass, though of course it got better. But for the next year, any time I walked into the room or around the corner or whatever, he would IMMEDIATELY develop a limp. I was always a little impressed that he managed to remember the correct leg every time, but it was hilarious to watch him chasing around with the kids as I drove up, but the second he knew it was me, he’d start limping again.
What? No, I am sick to death of my job, just entertaining myself posting these novels.
We never figured out how she did it, but my dad had a cat that would wander around the neighborhood, pick the biggest, meanest stray dogs around, and then, somehow, latch onto the back of their necks and ride them around. It was years after she died that any of them started to stray into our yard again.
Dammit, point to the cat.
I’m a cat fan, but it might be possible that…
The cat was lying in wait for the little boy to approach the house, intending to pounce on him and eat his face off and steal the bike.
The heroic dog rushed in to try to drag the innocent child out of the reach of the demonic cat, at which point the fierce feline emerged from his ambush point and attacked the canine who had foiled his sinister plan.
HAHAHA.
This can not be ruled out, y’all.
It’s also possible that the socialist little boy whose mom voted for Obama had just ridden back to the yard after stealing the hard working guard dogs weekly bone allotment.
I’m not saying that’s what happened, I’m just posing a possible scenario.
//Sean Hannity
Context really is under-rated. Thank you for the alternate view. Piece of shit cat might have been up to no good and the dog did no thave time to explain to the little boy
After my cat gave birth to a litter of 4 kittens I took them all outside for their first time. They were a couple of months old and it was a beautiful day. I’m sitting on a bench and the mother cat is next to me and were all having a nice time on the back patio. I look up and I see a German Shepherd (never saw it before that day) had wandered into the yard next door. We didn’t have a fence up at that time and this dog wasn’t being menacing in any way. He just found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. Before I could stand up to shoo the dog away the mother cat took off after him at full speed. The shepherd didn’t think twice and didn’t look back. He ran off with the mother in close pursuit. When she came back her tail was still sticking straight up and puffed out like never before. I never saw that dog again. Keep in mind this dog was five times the size and weight of my cat. She was one of the best cats I ever had.
She practically bodyslammed him. No scratching no anything. Just a full on slam. Impressive
That dog is an asshole
Finally, a cat worthy to fill the void Ser Pounce has left in all our hearts.
+1
#TeamCat
Cats fucking rock.
Based on my experience with cats, I’m guessin the only thing going thru that cat’s head is “Nobody f**ks up this family but ME!”
That dog’s owner needs to be punched in the genitals. (and dogs are still better)
1) Cats are awesome. Dogs are awesome. The idea that people feel the need to identify themselves as “cat people” or “dog people” is stupid to me.
2) I’m usually sympathetic to dogs who bite, because there’s usually some provocation, but holy shit. That dog came out of no where and attacked for no reason. Not sure what the answer is for a dog like that if his owners refuse to keep him contained. The kid could have been maimed or worse if not for the hero cat.
The two groups of people are actually dog people and animal people. I’ve yet to meet a cat person who doesn’t also love dogs.
@Jacktion I am a cat person and I do not like dogs.
I have a probably-dumb theory that dog people who hate cats kind of “created” cat people who hate dogs. Like, people who prefer cats probably usually like dogs too, like Jacktion says, but some get defensive about the popularity of the “dogs rule, cats suck” attitude, and sort of respond in kind. Kinda like Rush Limbaugh “created” Bill Maher and Ed whatsisface. “No, fuck YOU!” culture.
Anyway, I love both, but dogs definitely have a greater capacity to annoy, in my experience. And to cause serious injury, obviously.
Agree wholeheartedly on #1.
On #2, why the fuck would the owners let any dog run loose? Dog’s are naturally territorial so shit like this has potential even for the most “tame” dog. They are still animals.
The owners should be punished but of course all they did was destroy the dog. Probably got him from a breeder and did nothing to train him, help expend his energy in positive ways, or any of the other myriad options one could have to help raise a dog in an urban area.
In other words, people fucking suck and animals rule.
[www.imagesbuddy.com]
Shit got more camera-angles and jump cuts that a low-budget Hollywood horror.
Haha! I was wondering if I was the only one to point out (and admire) the multiple cameras/angles. That’s one helluva security set up.
I also love how the cat goes back to check on/comfort his humans after the dog menace has been dealt with.
Random dogs roaming the streets attacking children… yep, pretty much how I always imagined Bakersfield.
@Vince Mancini also the need for multiple security cameras is a must there
Yes, security cam set ups like that don’t just happen for no reason. In this case, the reason: Bakersfield.
I love dogs, but fuck that dog. I would have followed that one and put a bullet in him.
Well animal control is putting him down, so you should be happy.
Fuck the owners, not the dog. Dog didn’t nothing at all against his nature.
Sorry but I would much prefer to put a bullet in the owners than the dog.
Mufasa. Hyenas. Simba. This was Lion King as fuck.
If you can find a better pussy, fuck it.
That’s a bad ass cat
I had a cat who, in the dead of night, when he sensed the neighborhood stray on the patio (because, sap that I am, I would feed him when it got cold) would catapult from the sofa about five feet in the air to the sliding door and body slam against it to scare the interloper off. Several times when I’d dozed off watching tv out there, this fucking terrifying sound of his body against the glass would wake me straight up.
He also did the same one afternoon when someone tried to break in through the patio door too. For a chick living alone on the ground floor, he was better than a guard dog.
Marv: Let’s get outta here, Harry! I think this crazy broad just hurled a cat at us!
Ha!
I salute your cat, the crazy bastard. [cdn.teamcococdn.com]
Great thread.
I bet that cat was was born in a pool of gasoline, on a piece of rusty scrap metal. I also bet that he once jumped through barbed wire into a vat of hot tar.
That cat… ehem… is indestructible.
Its a junkyard cat. his name is Special Agent Jack Bauer
I would have walked into my neighbors yard and shot that Goddamn dog!
Dog has to go, unfortunately.
Owner also deserves to be shot.
well that is a dog that is having a very bad owner
Fuck that dog, what an asshole.
Some videos are enlarged and in slow motion so you can see that the cat literally uses the side of its body to slam into the dog in order to knock the dog off the child. It is amazing to see in slow motion how the cat does this. In regular video view this is not so easy to see exactly the way the cat used its body to knock the dog off the child,
Brian, yes I agree the owner MAY be bad, but the dog whisperer has tried to train dogs that just do not become nice, and even the best skilled dogs professionals admit there are some animals that are just mean spirited. Animals have personalities too, nervous types, ornery types, sweet ones, mean ones, an animal can be aggressive by its own personality . Professional trainers now admit that the saying ” there is no bad dog” is false. It is a myth. Animals have personalities and can be bad of their own personality type, any dog that would run around a car and grab a young child off a bike, shaking the child needs no training to learn how to behaved but to be destroyed. Would you want your toddler near that dog after how to vehave lessons? not my baby!!! hell,no. the personality of themsog was clearly shown, I have run Into many wandering large dogs, so nice and gentle by nature, not by training but by their personality,
My question is what the fuck was up with that dog?! Did the juice him up or something like damn. The aggression on that beast
Kablammo! That’s one fearless kitty, just charging in and hurling itself at that fuckface dog. Also love the way he pursues it just enough to make sure it’s gone and then goes back to his family.
Cats look really cool when they’re running full-speed like that.
Did you guys realize the cameras and how the people changed the camera from one to another?
It looks like a made up proplem with cat put ready to run and jump on the dog while the boy had a metal piece on his leg so he does not get hurt and the dog was set to run from the near house on to the kid. Please if you agree tell me im kind of confuse now
Oh wait and the last picture when it says thankgod it was not worse it could be made up too? Do u agree?
Fkn bastard dog! Not really his fault though. Its scumbucket owners don’t know where their scumbag dog is! Any persons dog that attacks should have their property seized. That cat is a hero. Badass save! Badass!