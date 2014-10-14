Celebrities Taking Selfies In Bed For Syrian Children Is The New Ice Bucket Challenge

UNICEF UK ambassador Jemima Khan has started a social media “Wake Up Call” campaign to promote awareness and raise money for Syrian children affected by war. All one needs to do to participate is take a selfie in bed and post to social media with the hashtag #WakeUpCall, with the instructions to text SYRIA to 70007 to donate five British pounds (approximately $6.34 USD) and then tag people of your choosing. As far as social media challenges go, it’s a pretty easy one.

According to UNICEF’s website:

6.5 million Syrian children have been affected by a brutal conflict that began more than three years ago. 2.8 million children are no longer in school and more than 1 million are living as refugees in neighboring countries. For these children, what’s at stake isn’t politics. It’s their future. Having already lost their homes, schools and communities, their chances of building a future may also soon be lost.

So far celebrities ranging from Paris Hilton to Tom Hiddleston have participated, because LOL it’s not like it’s that difficult to lure Paris Hilton into a cause that requires her to take a picture of herself. I think her Instagram account might actually contain more photos of Paris Hilton than Getty Image does.

In all seriousness though, it is a worthy cause, so again — text SYRIA to 70007 if you’re so inclined.

#WAKEUPCALL Text SYRIA to 70007 (to give £5) or http://t.co/xGAxIU755i (I warn you – look away) pic.twitter.com/DoGvA65s1s — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) October 6, 2014

(Via Huffington Post)