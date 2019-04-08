A new (as of March 18th) Instagram account has already garnered over sixty-five thousand followers who took an interest in the account’s sole purpose: highlighting pictures of preachers wearing questionably-expensive designer sneakers and clothing. PreachersNSneakers — an account owned by a 29-year-old professed evangelical Christian and sneaker reseller using the pen name Tyler Jones — raises questions about stewardship (how the preachers are managing their parishioners’ tithes) and the optics of preaching humility, Mark 12:41-44, and Matthew 25:35-46 while wearing clothes that regularly cost more than an entire month of full-time federal minimum wage (~$1,200).