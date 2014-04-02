So That Brilliant Teen Who Set Out To Save The Government $400 Million Was Completely Wrong

Fourteen-year-old Suvir Mirchandani certainly made a splash over the weekend when he went on CNN to talk about his simple, yet effective plan to save the government millions by changing fonts on government documents. From The Washington Post:
“The government could save almost $234 million simply by switching to that one font. That’s because the font is thinner, it’s lighter, it just simply uses less ink,” Suvir Mirchandani told CNN.
Mirchandani estimated that the federal government could save $167 million from this switch, and that state and local governments could save another $67 million. The story was picked up by CNN, CBS News, Slate and many other media outlets.
It’s a cool idea and a nice example of youthful ingenuity, or it would be if Mirchandani were correct.
Experts on fonts and government printing said that Mirchandani had made a valuable point: by using more efficient fonts, it is possible to save both money and paper.
But they said he made two significant errors in his estimate of how easy it would be to convert the government to this single font–and how much money would be saved in the process. (via)
And the post proceeds to tear this kid apart in video and text form. One of the bigger things they point out is his estimate that the government burns through $460 million seems to be way off. Considering the Government Printing Office only spent $750,000 on ink last year, he might’ve been overshooting a bit.
This doesn’t even consider that his font of choice, Garamond, is cheaper because it is harder to read. On the one hand, it isn’t a proper fit for the computer screen that so many are using to read their statements in this digital age. On the other hand, the folks who are still reading physical documents are probably older and probably facing deteriorating eye sight.
It’s lose/lose for a government that wants to please everyone by pleasing no one. But don’t get yourself down, the GPO is going to review the suggestions and he still might come out smelling like roses on the other side. Let’s go back and enjoy his moment of glory on CNN. Back when he was so sure of himself and the Washington Post wasn’t sh*tting in his Cheerios.
(Via CNN / Washington Post)
Poor Jason Schwartzman in Rushmore….
Teen: “I iz smartar than growed ups”
Growed Ups: “Haha, dumb kid – hey guys, is he on to something? What do you mean ‘sorta’? – haha, dumb kid.”
This kid’s biggest mistake? Underestimating the power and influence of the Times New Roman cabal.
Nice knowing you, pal!
#GetridofGaramound
McLovin!
I’m surprised it took this long to be debunked
Reminds me of the time the dipshits in IT tried to convince us they would save us thousands per year by switching the printing defaults in all printers to double sided. Lasted a month before everyone realized that there were now overflowing recycling baskets with double sided printouts as everyone reprinted to single sided.
They got senior folks in my departments iPads to try to save paper on printing these enormous loan review packages every week. They didn’t think about the fact that these people already had laptops and they never brought them because they preferred paper. So, of course, now all these bigwigs are carrying around ipads to watch funny videos or to take home and let their kids play with them. And we’re still printing out the same amount of packages as before. And this is all after the double sided default fiasco exactly as you experienced.
@evilbanker good to know that bad ideas are universal across businesses.
Ha, my favorite is when the braintrust of these great cost-saving or revenue enhancing initiatives are promoted before the results are realized, so that when they fail spectacularly, no one knows or cares.
Confirms what I have long suspected: CNN is so desperate for content that even a 14 year old with a cockamamie idea can get airtime. Honest to god, are there any actual journalists at CNN who might have taken a moment or two to find out if there were any substance to this?
Also, he’d better have an alternate plan for prom night.
Seriously though, isn’t that your first thing to do as a journalist is to vet someone? You would vet this kid by finding his sources and asking people if he’s right. Seems like they got an email and said “when can you be here?”.
A couple of the good guys at CNN are actually on the American Al-Jazeera.
Well, he can go back to hanging out with Michael Cera and Jonah Hill.
Dammit, I wanted to make a Mclovin’ joke.
That cant be a 14 year old he looks like he’s at least 35 years old but that’s just my opinion
“Good news! I just saved millions of dollars by switching to Gara.. Oh wait, nevermind.”
Sounds like this kid wasn’t the font of knowledge he was made out to be.