Channing Tatum Is Already Getting A ‘Gambit’ Spin-Off

Just yesterday the interwebs were gabbing with the news that C-Tates has been cast as the next Gambit. There was also some thing about Batman, but whatever, clearly Channing Tatum is more important. Especially now that he’s signed on to not only X-Men: Apocalypse, but a second solo Gambit movie.

According to THR:

Multiple sources say that Tatum will get a stand-alone spinoff, with his version of Gambit being introduced in X-Men: Apocalypse.

It’s still in development, which means there’s no director or script or ideas, but someone’s probably already hired the marketing team to mock up a poster. If it doesn’t involve Channing shirtless in some way, someone’s probably already fired that marketing team.

When asked why Taylor Kitsch has been kicked to the curb, X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner said: “Taylor what now?”

Asked to elaborate on what makes Tatum right for the role, Shuler Donner said, “Well you know, he’s a rogue — Channing — he’s a rascal, just like Remy LeBeau, and he can handle the action, we all know that! And he’s got a really good heart.”

All kidding aside, Taylor Kitsch was awful and I’m angry Shane West, actual Louisianan, was not cast in the Wolverine Movie I Wish I Could Forget (formal title). Shuler Donner has been shopping Tatum around as Gambit for a few months now, which leaves me to believe she must have had an idea during one of those too-many-bottles-of-wine-alone-with-Magic-Mike-on-the-DVR nights. GNOME SAYIN’, LADIES?

“[Channing will] be great for Gambit,” she added, “and he’s a Southerner, too! He’s not from New Orleans, but he is a Southerner, and he understands that world.”

Mmm, yes. Definitely have to not be a g-d Canadian to portray a Southerner.

Since X-Men: Apocalypse isn’t even in production yet, and the tentative release date is some time in 2016, C-Tates could honestly be 40 years old before they get around to making this stand-alone movie. Let’s pray to the gods of twerking that he can film Magic Mike 3 around a Gambit spinoff.

