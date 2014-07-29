Channing Tatum Offered A Preview Of His Card-Throwing Abilities At Comic-Con

Channing Tatum and Christina Applegate sat down with MTV’s Josh Horowitz for a little behind-the-scenes session at Comic-Con to discuss their upcoming animated film, The Book of Life, once everyone was done spitting fire with Biz Markie. Except, like most great interviews about one movie, the topic was quickly changed to comic book movies, and more specifically Tatum’s upcoming role as Gambit in his own film and/or X-Men: Apocalypse. It turns out that our boy C-Tates had a little Sean Young in his blood prior to 2003’s X2, because he admitted that he auditioned for the role of Gambit, who was eventually cut from that movie, and to prove to producer Lauren Shuler Donner that he had the goods, he showed up to his audition in full Gambit gear – “I had cards, I had the whole thing.”
Naturally, there are fans of both the X-Men franchise and the hunky actors that play our favorite mutants who are still very concerned about C-Tates playing the Cajun card player, and others that think Taylor Kitsch deserves a second chance after X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which never happened. But to calm our concerns some, Tatum was willing to grab a deck of cards and show off his card-throwing skills. Short version: Playboy gots mad skillz, yo.
Of course, if his fellow X-Men have to wait for Gambit to take his playing cards out of the box, then the entire human and mutant races might be doomed.
“The BOOF of Life” …sounds like the fan fiction I wrote in 8th grade, how Teen Wolf’s Boof was an angel sent from Heaven just for me!
Please don’t tell me that’s a typo :(
The fact that he’s got soooooo much enthusiasm for the role is pretty damn adorable.
I still can’t understand this casting. Gambit ain’t bro-ish. Tatum seems like a nice enough guy, but I can’t see how they are going to pull this off.
Wolverine isn’t a tall handsome guy. The X-Men casting hasn’t always been perfectly accurate, and I’m not surprised if they are kinda sniffing at, “A French guy? That’s not marketable. Channing Tatum is so hot right now, though”
Other than the height, I think Jackman was pretty well cast. Yes he’s a little more handsome than Logan was described, but I think he pulled it off the “character” of Wolverine perfectly.
It’s not really the Cajun thing that bothers me, I think any actor is going to butcher that accent. It’s the “character” of Gambit that doesn’t quite fit for me.
Like Cage wanting to play Supes. Sometimes no matter how much you want the role, it just aint for you.
Yeah. The Canadian who voiced him in the cartoon really brought authenticity to the role.
But that Canadian who voiced Gambit was an ACTOR. This is C-Tates. Different realms, my friend.