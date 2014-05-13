Channing Tatum Is Officially Gambit, Reveals X-Men Producer Lauren Shuler Donner

Last year, Channing Tatum expressed interest in playing X-Men‘s Gambit. Then X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner said she liked the idea. Then Burnsy hilariously reported C-Tates had met with Donner, but we didn’t hear if any deals had been made. But it’s C-Tates. Of course he made it rain. Donner made it official during an interview with Total Film.
Donner explained the casting, “He’s a rogue, Channing, he’s a rascal, just like Remy LeBeau, and he can handle the action. We know that. And he’s got a really good heart.”
A rogue, a rascal, with a good heart, and he can handle the action? Yep. That’s C-Tates. If I were Burnsy, I’d have a few paragraphs of hilarious Floridian bro slang to throw around here, but I am not Burnsy, and for that I deeply apologize.
Here’s Tatum talking last year about wanting to play Gambit, which Burnsy did a funny post about at the time.
If anybody has a problem with Gambit C-Tates, you know what you can do.
Please please let him try a Cajun accent.
Would it be as bad as Michael Rapaport’s “Florida” accent?
His “Cajun” accent would be only slightly better than Gambit’s “Cajun” accent.
hes actually a bit cajin, and pulled the accent off pretty good
Hate the choice, but he is better suited for it than Tim Riggins was. I always felt a perfect Gambit would’ve been a younger, more svelte Vincent Cassel … But whatever. What do I know? , I’m just a douche on the internet.
I can see that.
When I glanced at the headline I saw Channing and thought Carol Channing was playing Gambit. Now I’m disappointed.
So much meme potential, y’all. I’m excited just for that.
Eh I’ll give it a chance. I hated the casting of Hugh Jackman when I heard about it too but now it’d just feel weird seeing a different Wolverine.
Can’t wait for 2 Gambit 2 Tatum.
My most disliked actor playing my most disliked comic character. Synergy.
[www.youtube.com]
Stop trying to make “C-Tates” a thing.
too late.
I was always a Josh Holloway as Gambit proponent, but C-Tates is choice.
Josh Holloway would’ve been perfect, I wish he was a bigger star
I wanted Gambit to be the main focus of Days of Future Past like he was in the 90’s cartoon version.
If anybody could make me like Gambit, it’s Channing Tatum. He’s just such a goof.