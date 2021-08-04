The NBA world has gotten intertwined in cryptocurrency in a number of ways in recent months, sometimes to disastrous results. NBA Top Shot got fans buzzing with an explosion of interest in non-fungible tokens, and a number of stars have invested or taken interest in diversifying their portfolios with decentralized finance.

But don’t expect to see Charles Barkley join that group of crypto enthusiasts anytime soon. In an interview with CNBC, Barkley said he’d looked into investing in things like Bitcoin but was told by his financial advisors it wasn’t worth the wild fluctuations the market had seen in recent months.

“My people do not believe in crypto,” Barkley tells CNBC Make It. “I got a couple of financial guys. One of them said, ‘If I ever put you in crypto, you should fire me on the spot.’” “And listen, I know that [crypto] is all over the place, to be honest with you, but my people don’t believe in [it],” he says.

Barkley didn’t elaborate on exactly what has turned him off from the wide array of crypto that’s out there these days, but it’s an interesting way to address the marketplace that plenty of athletes have found enticing. Then again, Barkley summed up his best financial advice in a way that certainly applies here.

“Learn to say, no,” Barkley said. “And don’t feel bad about it.”

[via Benzinga]