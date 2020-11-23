It was all of last week when much of TikTok was upset at the app’s biggest star, Charli D’Amelio. She lost nearly a million followers after requesting dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets during a seafood paella dish presented by a personal chef (I find nothing wrong with this), while her sister Dixie discovered a snail in her paella “and made faces and gagging noises.” In the video, Charli (not XCX) also made a fuss about wanting to hit 100 million followers on TikTok by the end of the year; she was around 99 million at the time the clip was filmed. That goal seemed impossible following the reaction to the “rude” clip, but the backlash was short lived. Charli’s at 100 million, and counting.

“Charli gained 1.5 million followers over the weekend, with an extra 200,000 already bumping her follower count on Monday morning,” according to BuzzFeed, putting her at 100.6 million followers on TikTok. “As well as this, the 16-year-old saw a rise of 260,000 followers on Instagram and 100,000 over on Twitter.” Bad press, no such thing, etc.

“I don’t even know how to react, mostly because this doesn’t feel real. How do people even react to this?” she said after hitting her goal. “I’m in my bathroom by myself watching edits on Twitter because they’re making me cry. I just genuinely do not know what to do. I’m so confused… Life doesn’t feel real. It’s just so weird to think a little over a year ago, I was in Connecticut doing regular school, doing nothing, and now I’m living in LA.” D’Amelio also announced that she and TikTok will donate $100,000 to the American Dance Movement, which increases access to dance education in the U.S.

