While sporting a very visible black eye and several bruises on his face, Fox News contributor and Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt offered a strange explanation for why he showed up to work on Monday morning looking like he just went a round with Rocky Balboa: a horse did it.

Here’s the exchange that went down between Hurt and Fox News anchor Dana Perino, who not only bought Hurt’s odd excuse that he got into a headbutting contest with a horse, but she actually called him a “real cowboy”:

PERINO: Before you beat up on the White House or the CDC, what happened over the weekend to you? HURT: You know, it’s probably unwise to get into a headbutting contest with a horse, but I stayed on. PERINO: Well, you know what, I gotta say you’re a real cowboy and we are glad that you are here, black eye and all.

During the strange segment, Perino asked Hurt to tweet a photo of the horse so they could all get a look at it, and Hurt obliged as if this offers any sort of proof that he got into a headbutting contest with the animal while riding it. How does that even work?

It was yet another strange moment for Fox News after it recently invited Liz Cheney on to Special Report, where she proceeded to blast the network for pushing Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was somehow “stolen” from him. “We all have an obligation, and I would say Fox News especially, especially Fox News, has a particular obligation to make sure people know the election wasn’t stolen,” Cheney said directly to Bret Baier’s face.

