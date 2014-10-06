Danger Zone! Here Are Intriguing Halloween Costumes Based On TV Characters.

Archer group photographed by Patrick Imbeau.
We’ve been spending the past week rounding up funny Halloween costumes that, for the most part, could be replicated by our resourceful readers. To that end, we have 25 more costumes based on TV shows. So gather your first meal of the day — just, like, eight gummy bears and some scotch — and check out these TV-friendly Halloween costumes.
Ron Swanson (Parks And Recreation) costume made by Halftonefrank.
Daria Morgendorffer and Jane Lane (Daria) photographed by Bridgette Wynn.
Walter White (Breaking Bad) photographed by Tonynapalm.
Inspector Gadget photographed by Downtown Traveler.
Roberto (Futurama) has gotta practice his stabbin’. Photographed by Yves Molitor.
Sharknado costume photographed by Steven Leung.
Dr. Mrs. The Monarch (Venture Bros.) photographed by William Tung.
Robb Stark (Game Of Thrones) photographed by Alexander Öglaend.
World of Warcraft griefer from the South Park episode “Make Love, Not Warcraft” photographed by OsCataleptic.
Iron Chef America photographed by angievee2.
Giorgio A. Tsoukalos costume photographed by hanako66.
There are 35 costumes pictured here.
Which are the 25 you consider to be the “intriguing” ones?
It’s a fun guessing game. You can send your guesses to the estate of Bozo the Clown for a chance to play the ping pong ball game.
Littlefinger and the second Pam… wow, spot-fucking-on!
[Pedantry]
That’s not Dr. Girlfriend, that’s Dr. Mrs. The Monarch.
:P
[/Pedantry]
It’s also an awesome costume!
I just finished marathoning the first two seasons on Netflix, and was devastated whenI realized that they only had the first two seasons. :(
Fixed, thanks.
Sorry skinny Pam, big Pam will always be hotter.
S’up Lana?
I wish I knew how to make costumes these good. I probably don’t have the patien– SQUIRREL!
8th down is fucking clearly Robb Stark not Jon Snow you fucking dumb asshole pieces of shit god like seriously wtf this website has gone to shit. Just irresponsible journalism.