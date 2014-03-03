Check Out The Best Pictures From Vanity Fair's Oscar Party Instagram Portrait Studio

#Adam Scott #Judd Apatow #Paul Rudd #Bill Murray #Jon Hamm
News & Culture Writer
03.03.14 4 Comments
Vanity Fair had an Instagram portrait studio set up at their 2014 Oscars Party last night, and the result was some really beautiful and candid shots of random Oscar winners, nominees and other people of various importance. My only complaint is that it could have used some Amy Poehler and Tina Fey — but really, what situation isn’t improved with some Amy Poehler and Tiny Fey?

Lupita Nyong’o:

Bill Murray:

Samuel L. Jackson:

Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi:

