Check Out The Best Pictures From Vanity Fair's Oscar Party Instagram Portrait Studio

Vanity Fair had an Instagram portrait studio set up at their 2014 Oscars Party last night, and the result was some really beautiful and candid shots of random Oscar winners, nominees and other people of various importance. My only complaint is that it could have used some Amy Poehler and Tina Fey — but really, what situation isn’t improved with some Amy Poehler and Tiny Fey?
Lupita Nyong’o:
Bill Murray:
Samuel L. Jackson:
Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi:
Jon Hamm = photogenic
This is no place for your controversial opinions.
Leslie Mann looks like she has a huge boner
I want to sit with Bill Murray and listen to his musings.