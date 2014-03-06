The LEGO Version Of Ellen’s Selfie Will Haunt Your Dreams

03.06.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Oh, Ellen Oscar selfie. Will you never stop giving us new takes on your iconic picture? LEGO says NO! So here we have a version done by Iain Heath, and it’s great and horrifying at the same time. They all sort of look like they’re midway through looking at the opening of the Ark of the Covenant. Kevin Spacey? Again, still the best.

Flickr via Neatorama

