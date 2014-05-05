Check Out Angelina Jolie’s Gloriously Awkward Prom Photo

This photo, which was apparently taken of Angelina Jolie at her prom and recently surfaced on imgur, demonstrates that almost none of us are immune to the awkward prom photo. My only question though: Where is her date? (Not true, follow up question: WHAAAAT is going on with that neck, uh, piece?!?) Even though Jolie clearly was still growing into her features here, which is amazing considering this was probably only a handful of years before Girl, Interrupted was filmed, she’s still obviously a very cute girl.
If it really is true that Angelina Jolie went to her prom dateless, than all I can really say is: Way to really sh*t the bed on this one, boys who went to high school with Angelina Jolie.
Aww she is such a cutie :)
I will need to copy this to my hard drive and view it later at a more appropriate time. Perhaps in the evening with some dim lights, candles and soft jazz music playing in the background. Yes… yes… that’s the stuff.
A common mistake is referring to it as Jon Voight, when it’s really Jon Voight’s Monster.
I like how someone is lifting her dress a little in the second shot.
I think it’s actually a giant bow on the back of the dress…which is awesome because it ups the awkward factor by a power of 10.
Looks like she was a late bloomer.
Wasn’t she only 18 when she did Hackers? I’ve seen that movie a million times and even I can’t believe how different she looks. unless this prom picture is really something else, like maybe an 8th grade prom or something.
Also, the fact the she was a famous actor’s kid was probably enough to scare off the boys long before she became a bombshell.
She didn’t graduate from high school, so this must be like,what up above said from 8th grade or something like that. She’s the only person who I’ve seen aging with a shrinking nose. Usually the nose never stops growing, so weird….
To each their own but I don’t find her the least bit attractive or even entertaining as an actor. She looks like a cheap hooker.
THAT’S awkward?!
*destroys every photo ever taken of him*
She is beautiful then, she is beautiful now. None of those “hooky”make up girls usually do at that age. Angelina went through the phases in her life [the cutting phase, the Bob Thorton-rebel wild Woman I want your blood phase] and came out stronger and more beautiful than ever. I’m sure she was smarter then, but she’s brilliant now. Some of us was not a cheer leader, jock candidate in schools.Some of us suffer with lack of self esteem, and awkward stages. Now some of us came out with the knowledge fitting to live whatever may come is Ok. Angelina proved to herself that she’s not so bad after all. A lot can learn from that. Well done, Angelina!!!