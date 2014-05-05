Check Out Angelina Jolie’s Gloriously Awkward Prom Photo

This photo, which was apparently taken of Angelina Jolie at her prom and recently surfaced on imgur, demonstrates that almost none of us are immune to the awkward prom photo. My only question though: Where is her date? (Not true, follow up question: WHAAAAT is going on with that neck, uh, piece?!?) Even though Jolie clearly was still growing into her features here, which is amazing considering this was probably only a handful of years before Girl, Interrupted was filmed, she’s still obviously a very cute girl.

If it really is true that Angelina Jolie went to her prom dateless, than all I can really say is: Way to really sh*t the bed on this one, boys who went to high school with Angelina Jolie.