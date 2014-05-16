Check Out These Amazing Homemade Pneumatic Wolverine Claws

There have been numerous attempts at real life claws like the ones Wolverine can pop from his hands in X-Men, but few are as bad ass as these pneumatic ones. YouTuber Colin Furze managed to create a contraption that replicates the famous snikt of Wolverine’s claws.
The entire thing is cool enough, but isn’t covered in enough blood for my liking. There is enough screaming though, which doesn’t reflect very well on Furze. He’s actually a little too overjoyed that these worked. Someone better follow him for a while and keep him away from the pet store.
Via Colin Furze
I thought about adding that to the article…but why spoil it?
I was gonna make a comment about what an over enthusiastic douche he was being until the Mystique blow up doll showed up. So, fair enough.
Wolverine’s claws come out of his skin.
2/10 Would not wear.
Meth is a helluva drug.
Whatever. Probably not even real Adamantium.
I’m glad someone finally got Wolverine’s authentic backpack right.