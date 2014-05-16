Check Out These Amazing Homemade Pneumatic Wolverine Claws

There have been numerous attempts at real life claws like the ones Wolverine can pop from his hands in X-Men, but few are as bad ass as these pneumatic ones. YouTuber Colin Furze managed to create a contraption that replicates the famous snikt of Wolverine’s claws.

The entire thing is cool enough, but isn’t covered in enough blood for my liking. There is enough screaming though, which doesn’t reflect very well on Furze. He’s actually a little too overjoyed that these worked. Someone better follow him for a while and keep him away from the pet store.

Via Colin Furze