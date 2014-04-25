Check Out This Awesome ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Flying UFO Mod

Next up: adding in an anal probe minigame.

Grand Theft Auto mods have been a favorite topic of ours for a long time. For those of you unfamiliar, mods are when someone edits files in a video game to make something happen that was unintended by the programmers. “Mod” is taken from the word model, because skilled modders get to date the most beautiful women in the world. If you’d like to see what kind of mods generally go into Grand Theft Auto games, I’ve assembled a helpful assortment of links to use as a primer. You can play as characters from cartoons like Frozen or Toy Story, animals like horses and elephants, or drive famous cars with special abilities from movies and TV shows. Have you ever wanted to be a superhero? Be Hulk or Iron Man! If you don’t have time to click all of those links (yet), here is greatest hits compilation of GIFs.

If you’ve played Grand Theft Auto V, then you know that aliens appear pretty regularly. They show up in drug trips, in the ocean, on the movie lot, and embedded in the ice in North Yankton, and that’s just for starters. Once you get 100% completion, UFOs appear at midnight at the top of Mount Chilliad and several other locations on the map. There’s a subreddit entirely dedicated to figuring out what it means. Well, one industrious modder named ECB2 decided that he didn’t want to wait to for Reddit to figure it out. He wanted to fly the crap out of a UFO! And who can blame him? We’ve got some footage of a player controlled UFO, courtesy of Trev’s Tutorials.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Unlike all the mods I linked to at the top, this one is for consoles, because Grand Theft Auto V hasn’t been released on PC yet. This mod was developed on a jailbroken PS3, but it can also be played on a flashed Xbox 360. If you don’t already have a modded console, I really wouldn’t recommend modding yours. You could wind up ruining it, or even worse, you could succeed. You see, for every modder trying to find cool, fun things to put in the game, there are hundreds who make themselves unkillable, and mod their weapons so that they have a dozen heat-seeking missiles firing from their minigun every second. You know, because invincibility doesn’t give them enough of an advantage. Don’t become one of those d-bags. Become one of the people who gets sniped by me as you exit Los Santos Customs. It’s better for all of us that way.

Via Kotaku