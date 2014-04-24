Check Out This Dog Pull Off The Greatest Fake Out In Canine History

If you were go into this video cold turkey, you’d probably be hesitant to watch the entire thing. I mean there aren’t many people out there who want to see a dog get hit by car or die in the middle of the road, even if it isn’t real. But this is not the case this time. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

This dog is clever and talented. He makes Mr. Ripley look average by comparison. If they aren’t searching the countryside to give this dog a TV series alongside Dog With A Blog and Murray from Mad About You. They could run drugs or save the world one episode at a time. It’d already be an easier sell than yet another NCIS clone.

