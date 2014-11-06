Check Out This Frightening Road Block On The New Jersey Turnpike

I guarantee that most of you would say that you wouldn’t stop if this happened to you in real life, but I’m not so sure. I don’t think I’d wind down my window, but it’s almost second nature to want to slow down or stop for something in the middle of the road.
There just usually isn’t a pair of creeps standing nearby ready to do god knows to you when you come to a full stop. The original poster allegedly shed a little light on the matter over on the NASIOC forum where the video originated:
today i found out that the two men were arrested. one was wanted, the other intoxicated.
for all of you saying you wouldn’t stop, i’m not causing damage to my car when i do not have to. also, i tried to go around but you see him walking into my right of way, how am i supposed to know he won’t jump in front. so i called him over to the side and then left.
anyways, just be cautious out there everyone, so many sick ****s these days.
The Reddit thread where this video spread to is full of crazy stories related to this from around the globe, some sure to keep you from traveling anywhere in the near future. Reddit user poppzE provided this special gif to give us a clearer view of the alleged road blocker might’ve looked like:
UPDATE – WABC 7 in Jersey City actually tracked down Ivan Tukhtin, the man behind the dash cam footage, and got a little more on the incident:
“The first thing that pops into my mind was, why don’t I see any hazards on the car, then I see the person, maybe he’s in trouble, maybe he needs help,” Tukhtin said.
“Can I help you with something?” Tukhtin asked in the video.
“Yes,” the man said in the video.
The third year law student says the man said only “yes” then put his hands in his pockets and Tukhtin wasn’t about to stick around, but later pulled over and called 911.
“There’s a car parked on the side of the road with two cones in the middle of the street trying to pull people over,” Tukhtin said in the 911 call.
“You read about the stuff on the internet, people impersonating police, could have been a hijacking, could have been a robbery,” Tukhtin said.
The two men involved in the incident, Kareem Walston, 37, and Hashen Clark, 36, are confirmend to have been arrested for DWI and hindering respectively and police are still investigating the incident.
(Via Reddit / NASIOC / Ivan Tukhtin / WABC)
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK
NO
FUCK. THAT. SHIT.
Really hard not to internet tough guy here. I’ll just say that I’d have driven over him in an instant when I didn’t see a badge.
Did they just photoshop the Joker’s head onto that guy?
I might’ve gone for Buffalo Bill myself, either the one from Silence of the Lambs or Dabney Coleman himself.
Jesus that’s scarier than every horror movie I’ve seen combined
Up here in Michigan that’s a good way to get shot.
Why is Heath Ledgers face in the video? Was that to cover his face or is this video just BS?
Heath Ledger’s face is not in the video. That’s just a GIF where someone had fun with it all.
you should see the scum bag racist bigots that this video brought out of the woodwork on the youtube comments ..fucking pieces of shit ..dont people realize that it dosent matter the color PEOPLE do fucked up shit ..
and by the way fuck who ever put that joker face on that gif ..i scrolled down to fast and looked right at it and almost shit myself …
I thought dashboard cams were the standard in Russia.
I would watch the crap out of the Russian Dashboard Cam Channel.
@HeSeemedSoNormal
YouTube?
Sure, YouTube, Cracked.com-but all of that clicking wears me out-just put it on a cable channel.
Fuck that. That shit is horrifying.
Of course Jersey City.