Check Out This Frightening Road Block On The New Jersey Turnpike

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I guarantee that most of you would say that you wouldn’t stop if this happened to you in real life, but I’m not so sure. I don’t think I’d wind down my window, but it’s almost second nature to want to slow down or stop for something in the middle of the road.

There just usually isn’t a pair of creeps standing nearby ready to do god knows to you when you come to a full stop. The original poster allegedly shed a little light on the matter over on the NASIOC forum where the video originated:

today i found out that the two men were arrested. one was wanted, the other intoxicated. for all of you saying you wouldn’t stop, i’m not causing damage to my car when i do not have to. also, i tried to go around but you see him walking into my right of way, how am i supposed to know he won’t jump in front. so i called him over to the side and then left. anyways, just be cautious out there everyone, so many sick ****s these days.

The Reddit thread where this video spread to is full of crazy stories related to this from around the globe, some sure to keep you from traveling anywhere in the near future. Reddit user poppzE provided this special gif to give us a clearer view of the alleged road blocker might’ve looked like:

UPDATE – WABC 7 in Jersey City actually tracked down Ivan Tukhtin, the man behind the dash cam footage, and got a little more on the incident:

“The first thing that pops into my mind was, why don’t I see any hazards on the car, then I see the person, maybe he’s in trouble, maybe he needs help,” Tukhtin said. “Can I help you with something?” Tukhtin asked in the video. “Yes,” the man said in the video. The third year law student says the man said only “yes” then put his hands in his pockets and Tukhtin wasn’t about to stick around, but later pulled over and called 911. “There’s a car parked on the side of the road with two cones in the middle of the street trying to pull people over,” Tukhtin said in the 911 call. “You read about the stuff on the internet, people impersonating police, could have been a hijacking, could have been a robbery,” Tukhtin said.

The two men involved in the incident, Kareem Walston, 37, and Hashen Clark, 36, are confirmend to have been arrested for DWI and hindering respectively and police are still investigating the incident.

(Via Reddit / NASIOC / Ivan Tukhtin / WABC)