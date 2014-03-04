A Cheerleader In New Jersey Is Suing Her Parents Because They Won't Pay For Her College Education

High school senior Rachel Canning is a cheerleader and an honor student at Morris Catholic High in Denville, New Jersey. She’s been accepted to multiple universities, but according to CBS New York, she might not be able to go; Canning claims that once she turned 18, she was kicked out of her house. She is now suing her parents to pay for her “private-school tuition, college tuition, and living expenses.”
Her father, a retired police chief, is none too pleased.
“We’re being sued by our child,” said Sean Canning, a former police chief in Lincoln Park, N.J. “I’m dumbfounded, so is my wife, so are my other daughters…I know Rachel is a) a good kid, b) an incredibly rebellious teen, and she’s getting some terrible information.”
He claimed Rachel ran away from home in November because she did not want to follow house rules.
“Living in our house there – there’s very rules,” he said. “There’s minor chores. There’s curfews – when I say curfew, it’s usually after 11 o’clock at night.”
Rachel is now living with her friend’s family, “which includes attorney…John Inglesino.”
Inglesino is funding the lawsuit, telling CBS 2 News it is the only way the bright and focused teen will be able to go to a college appropriate for her to become a biomedical engineer.
Rachel, who has a $20,000 scholarship, said the University of Vermont is her first choice.
Meanwhile, her dad gave her ultimatum: dump her “bad influence” boyfriend, or get out. Also:
Her parents have also said that Rachel has had disciplinary problems, having been suspended twice at school and gotten in trouble for bullying her sister, according to the Daily Record, and that she was seeing a therapist and taking medication before moving out.
“We’re heartbroken, but what do you do when a child says, ‘I don’t want your rules but I want everything under the sun and you to pay for it?’” Sean said, adding that Rachel’s college fund is available and has not been withdrawn or re-allocated as she alleged in the lawsuit. (Via)
As someone who owns approximately $9 million in student loans (if I ever met someone named Sallie Mae in real life, I wouldn’t feel guilty about stabbing them where they stand), I feel little-to-no sympathy for Rachel, though it feels like there’s something else happening here that hasn’t been revealed yet. For Rachel’s sake, I hope so, because as it stands, she’s looking like the Google search result for “spoiled.”
Fun fact: In NJ, divorced parents can be ordered to pay for college (under certain circumstances), and her lawyer actually has some basis for her entitled brat argument. Hooray family law!
her behavior seems like a cry for help. i hope she gets some. very sad all around.
Maybe it’s not entirely the parents’ money? It is possible the tuition fund could have money from say a grandparent or doting uncle/aunt?
As soon as I heard that the parents clearly didn’t like her boyfriend and she had to “dump her boyfriend”, I knew exactly what the deal was.
When I read that he is a retired police chief, my suspicions were confirmed.
They aren’t paying for her college cause they don’t like her boyfriend? He sounds like a petty, control freak who has no idea how to play the teenage girl game. This relationship has about a -10000% chance of panning out. The fact that he can’t get over his daughter dating someone he doesn’t approve of and is going to be a distant memory in about a year is ridiculous. Letting it be the reason he’s going back on his promise to open up that college fund to pay for it is unfathomable. Get over yourself, officer.
I’m amazed by just how many people choose to overlook those details.
They’re also ignoring that all her personal dramas are being made public all because the parents (I say parents, but we all know it’s the father who’s not going to let this die down) are making their case—defending themselves—with the sole purpose of assassinating her character. Do we NEWD to know that she “bullied her sisters”—something those of us in the real world call “being sisters”? What does her going to therapy—a sign that she is self aware and that betterment is a priority of hers—have to do with any of this? Allowing the fact that she has taken or is taking medication, for all the world to see and judge her for is disgusting. I hope she wins just to stick it to this pr%#k.
I see how exactly zero of this is relevant. She’s 18, legally an adult. Her parents “owe” her exactly zippo. If her parents are “witholding” a promise of paid tuition over a boy, it’s sad and pathetic, for sure. But I just can’t see how that translates to “they should be legally required to fund her education.” This is at best a case for family counseling, not the courts.
I’m not picking a side based on the limited information we have, but I do hope this lawsuit fails because it is a dangerous precedent to establish that a parent is legally bound to pay for a child’s college tuition. I know that in limited circumstances that is legally possible today, but a victory here would open the floodgates.
Zero sympathy from me as well. There are PELL grants that she could possiby get. The other thing she could possibly get, is a J-O-B. A $20,000 scholarship can go a long way for paying for college. It sounds like she brought the problems on herself: disciplinary problems, suspensions, bullying. I don’t think a court is going to have a whole lot of sympathy either.
Disciplinary problems, suspension, bullying…Good points there, Kellem. Very “tough lovey”. So bad ace. Many internets.
Hmmm… Gosh, you know, I’m trying to figure something out, could you help me? Who would we ALL normally blame for a child’s DISCIPLINARY problems?
it would be awesome if they donated this college fund to people who don’t have the means for a higher education and didn’t receive 20k scholarships….or just spend it all on the legal proceedings
I have zero sympathy for…her parents. Yeah I don’t buy the ” oh we were such good parents ,we barely had any rules this came out of nowhere” When a kid does something this insane there is damn good chance that the parents are just as bad if not worse then the kid.
And the fact that her father is a pig just increases these chances
Seriously. For a kid to be so detached emotionally from her parents, that she thinks suing them is the only way to get them to a) listen and b) finally (after 40+ years) learn that they won’t always get their way, and will have to stick to their promises despite their personal holier-than-thou opinions, tells us A LOT about their failure as loving parents. It’s plain as day that she is simply exhibiting the cold, loveless, petty, controlling, bordering sociopathic behavior she picked up on. She had full-time access to the BEST example of these characteristics—an oink-oink.
I could not fucking agree more. And yeah, when I saw the “former police chief” I knew, as a former cop myself, that this dad was probably a fucking tool, just like every asshole cop I ever had the displeasure of knowing and working with. Chiefs are even worse.
Ever hear of state schools? Has she ever worked for anything? Maybe the parents can’t afford the “private-school tuition, college tuition, and (I’m sure extremely spoiled) living expenses.” No one guarantees you a college education — not even the best meaning parents.
In the immortal words of Al Bundy:
“Ba ba ba ba ba ba na na na na na na get a job.”
The way I see this is…it is parents’ responsibility to send all their children to school from kinder to college. This daughter is willing to study why deprive it from her? Why do people like seeing children suffer if they can afford to provide it, is it for them to get the taste of life? well, we will all have our share at some point of our lives so I don’t understand parents who prefer to see children suffer just to feel life. Despite of her attitude problem she deserves to go to college because she’s got will to do it, now if the parents can’t afford it that’s another story.
The first line of your post is indicative of the modern sense of entitlement, but that doesn’t necessarily make it wrong. The issue here, however, is her attempt to employ the government’s hand in extracting her parents’ finances for college tuition. Consider how difficult a position it creates for parents and children alike to insert the legal system into these decisions. Who decides what level of college each child ‘deserves’ to go to? Obviously they’ll shoot for the moon if it’s not their own money being spent, and attaining an acceptance letter from a prestigious university is far easier than securing a scholarship. The answer, of course, would be the legal system. The legal system would also be empowered with determining what level of financial support the parents are capable of providing. When does the support stop? What if the child takes longer than four years to obtain a degree, which has been an increasing trend for years? This is only the tip of the iceberg.
Many of us had to attend lower tier universities than what we’d been accepted to as it never occurred to us to use the courts to bully our parents into paying tuition. Now I’m not saying that just because myself and others lived under those restrictions that future generations should as well. However, there is intense danger in allowing the legal system to force parents to provide college tuition to children who are already considered legal adults. I wish this girl success in her aspirations, but this lawsuit needs to fail.
And when does the parents’ responsiblity end? Let her go to a community college for a few years, live with her no-good boyfriend, and stop waiting for handouts. She can’t live with her parents supposedly harsh rules? I’m weeping for her after she’s had to live with a curfew and chores — just what every teen should.
I got what u mean cragsleeper, it is really bad for a daughter to sue her own parents but u know how she is acting is how her parents brought her up. The basic foundation of how children will become when they are older starts in the family. If the parents fail to do that then children grow up believing something diff. I know it is diff. in every culture but come to think about it even if ur daughter reaches 18 that doesn’t mean ur parenthood stops there. If u actually care for ur children’s future and life in the future u will try to to give them a good life especially to graduate from college. That’s why some of these young ones become bitter because some parents push too hard for their children to feel how tough life is. It is not a modern sense of entitlement that parents should send their children to school i think it is just right for parents to send all their children to school because all children deserve education 18 or not. If u care for ur children ur children will care for u when u are old. It is really bad though how this young lady ended up suing her parents.
I’ll step in here with the following: Dad’s not just a police chief, he’s a pension double dipper. He collects a $93K annual pension, took ‘special’ retirement and then went back to work at a $115K a year job in Mount Olive. I’m not sure how this is still legal, but hey…we’re in Jersey.
Pension: [php.app.com]
Salary: [newjerseyhills.com]
Sometimes I hate my state.
Once all the universities get wind of this lawsuit, her need for tuition funding may be a moot issue.
