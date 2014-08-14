Chelsea Handler Has Something She Would Like To Show You (It’s Her Naked Body)

Another day, another mostly naked celebrity on Instagram. Chelsea Handler posted the following photo with the caption “I’m a Kardashian” on Instagram early this morning, ostensibly mocking a photo Kim Kardashian posted two weeks ago wishing Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci a happy birthday by posting a photo of herself wearing nothing but stockings. OKAY THEN!

Is it still mockery if you’re essentially just doing the exact same thing as the person you’re mocking, hoping to get as much if not more attention from it? (Or if a tree got naked in the forest and no one took a picture of it and put it on Instagram, did it ever really happen?)

I'm a Kardashian' A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Aug 14, 2014 at 12:17am PDT

I’m a Kardashian’

Yeah, I didn’t think so either. If you’re wondering, and I’m sure this is TOTALLY UNRELATED, but Handler’s final, one hour episode of Chelsea Lately airs in two weeks on August 26th.

Here’s the original: