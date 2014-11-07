Chelsea Handler Found A New Way To Show Her Boobs To The Internet

It’s been a whole week since we’ve seen Chelsea Handler’s boobs, so let’s check in on that front. After launching a feminist crusade last week against sexist Instagram, which doesn’t allow nudity, Handler has since quit using the free service. You can now exclusively find Chelsea Handler’s boobs on Twitter, as seen in this photo she tweeted from the Amazon River yesterday, bravely captioned: “Exercising my human right to work side by side with my fellow man.”

If you want to see the unedited version of Chelsea Handler’s boobs, you have to click on over to Twitter, because much like Instagram, UPROXX doesn’t post photos of bare boobs. Not so much because we’re sexist or anything, but more because we don’t want to get you in trouble at work. We’re thoughtful like that.