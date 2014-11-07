Chelsea Handler Found A New Way To Show Her Boobs To The Internet

#Twitter
News & Culture Writer
11.07.14 33 Comments

It’s been a whole week since we’ve seen Chelsea Handler’s boobs, so let’s check in on that front. After launching a feminist crusade last week against sexist Instagram, which doesn’t allow nudity, Handler has since quit using the free service. You can now exclusively find Chelsea Handler’s boobs on Twitter, as seen in this photo she tweeted from the Amazon River yesterday, bravely captioned: “Exercising my human right to work side by side with my fellow man.”

If you want to see the unedited version of Chelsea Handler’s boobs, you have to click on over to Twitter, because much like Instagram, UPROXX doesn’t post photos of bare boobs. Not so much because we’re sexist or anything, but more because we don’t want to get you in trouble at work. We’re thoughtful like that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSboobsCHELSEA HANDLERTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP