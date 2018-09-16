Everyone Has Opinions About Chelsea Peretti’s Unique Method For Eating Cake (But Not The Frosting)

#Social Media #Internet Reactions #Viral Stories #Twitter Reactions #Instagram #Twitter #Food
News & Culture Writer
09.16.18

Between Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Big Mouth and her Netflix comedy special, Chelsea Peretti is one of the funniest and most successful women working in entertainment today. She’s also, as her Instagram followers found out on Saturday, an eater of cake… sans frosting. As she explained rather simply in the post, “this is how [I] eat cake.” Of course, there’s nothing wrong with not eating the frosting on a cake, or any other sweet dessert for that matter, but that didn’t stop Twitter from latching onto Peretti’s preference and launching it into the viral stratosphere.

The comedian took notice of her newfound viral fame on Sunday, posting a screenshot of the Twitter moment highlighting it and adding the question, “is this a fever dream”?

View this post on Instagram

is this a fever dream

A post shared by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Social Media#Internet Reactions#Viral Stories#Twitter Reactions#Instagram#Twitter#Food
TAGSCHELSEA PERETTIFOODinstagraminternet reactionsSocial MediaTwittertwitter reactionsViral stories

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP