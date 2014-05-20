This Student May Be Banned From Graduation Over A Chemistry Joke

Admittedly, the actual story is utterly ridiculous. Gray basically snuck a chemistry joke into her yearbook that maybe five nerds were going to get. If you’re not up on your chemical symbols, here’s a musical explanation. In response, her school has…somewhat overreacted, and WSB has overreacted in kind. You can see the video on the next page, as it autoplays.
Let’s see here: Live remote? Check. Breaking Bad joke? Check. Lots of shots of a tearful Gray? Check. This might be the most comprehensive coverage of a chemistry joke in human history.
Gray may be booted from graduation at Mundy’s Mill High School in Clayton County, Georgia, for the crime of being smarter than her classmates and her teachers, which, really, come on, you didn’t see that and immediately think “Hmmmmmm, there might be a secret code here!” It seems unlikely that Gray will actually experience any fallout from this beyond learning that school administrators are humorless, but it still stinks for her, and the school administration comes off as petty. You know, because showing teenagers you’ll freak out when goaded is a perfect way to resolve that problem.
I know someone who did a much worse secret joke in a yearbook. Took a minute, but once you figured it out…yeah. He didn’t get caught, luckily.
She ought to be ‘banned’ because she can’t spell Sulfur, Uranium, and Phosphorous. Did she even attend science class?
They are misspelled deliberately. There is a joke inside the joke. It takes a bit of decoding but it’s worth it
The code is really simple once you figure it out. Just watch National Treasure for a refresher and it will come to you
What the hell is ‘utranium’? Or ‘sulfer’? Or ‘phospheros’? She should get punished for not being able to spell half the elements in her joke.
Those school administrators are being Barium Silicon Carbon Bismuth Technetium Hydrogen Einsteinium.
School is serious business, young lady. Save your vulgar wordplay for the Internet. This will go on your permanent record.
Shockingly. The high school administrators has overreacted. No way!
Damn you, Gammasquad, for making go and remember my periodic table. Also, good joke.
Wonder who was responsible for the administration becoming aware of this. The chemistry teacher, some asshole nerd kid (who maybe has some kinda nerd-rivalry with this girl), or a school administrator with an actual brain between his or her ears?
“This might be the most comprehensive coverage of a chemistry joke in human history.”
Only because the liberal media refused to acknowledge the brilliance of my joke about the Polish CIA adding potassium to the water supply. You know, instead of flouride.
I was not popular. Even by the standards of my 7th grade chemistry club.