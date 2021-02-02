Are you having a terrible day? It happens. However, any day can be made slightly brighter by spending a few minutes enjoying Cher’s Twitter page and realizing that she, too, sometimes has bad days. And she uses those days to make our days a little bit brighter, like while using chicken and tooth emoji like they’re punctuation while describing a terrible time she with the dentist.

Have to get 🦷 pulled Tomm. It’s Been Killing me Off & On Since I Got Home,

But Had to take antibiotics before They’d Pull it😳

I’m Such a 🐓.

🦷 Cracked Up The Center,

I’m Really a 🐓 — Cher (@cher) January 27, 2021

Her emoji game is indeed strong, as are her haphazard decisions to capitalize seemingly random words. I like to think that she intends every keystroke, but this probably happens effortlessly. One thing is certain: Cher trusts in Joe Biden, and she’s got a shamrock and a boot-leather analogy to prove it.

Known PRES.BIDEN

Since 2006,& He’ll Do What He Says He’ll Do.

JOE’S The RIGHT MAN,4 The RIGHT JOB,At The RIGHT TIME‼️I’ll Put MY LIFE,& MY Family’s Lives In JOE’S Hands,Because I Know & TRUST Him.We Know JOE’S Compassionate,But He’s Tough as Boot Leather,With An🍀Irish Temper💋 — Cher (@cher) January 15, 2021

None of Cher’s tweets, though, can live up to this next one. Not only is flag emoji is pinch hitting for “America” and “Americans,” but she’s tossing in a double-coffin move to take aim at this past weekend’s anti-vaxxer demonstration (which took place outside of Dodger Stadium) that was apparently organized on Facebook. Cher isn’t afraid to throw down her harsh judgment with every emoji possible. The “⚰️⚰️” are particularly telling here when she describes how blocking a few thousands of people can have the domino effect of causing many thousand more deaths.

ANTI VACCINE PROTESTERS SHUT DOWN DODGER STADIUM,WHICH

VACCINATES THOUSANDS,OF🇺🇸’NS

EVERYDAY.THIS MAYHEM WILL KILL💯’S OF THOUSANDS OF🇺🇸’NS. ⚰️⚰️WERE ORGANIZED ON FACEBOOK.FB TAKES OUR BEHAVIORAL INFO, SELLS IT,& DOESNT CARE IF🇺🇸’NS DIE,WHILE THEY FIGURE HOW MUCH💰THEY’LL MAKE — Cher (@cher) February 2, 2021

Yep, Cher rarely pulls a punch, but she did so earlier this month with a mystery deleted tweet. “You know I almost NEVER DELETE MY TWTS,” she wrote. “But Sometimes No Matter how you Feel,Better to keep it to yourself.Doesn’t Make any Difference what Others Do,Or Say.There are lines you can’t Cross.” Her replies yield no clues on the content of the tweet she deleted, but with no emoji present, this was a somber affair.