Chewy customers are for life (and beyond), according to the many, many testimonies from incredibly grateful pet owners. And yup, there’s a reason to notice what’s happening with Chewy because nearly everyone loves dogs. That includes perpetual movie villain Danny Trejo (who doesn’t trust anyone who doesn’t love dogs), and Better Call Saul knows how to give good dog-fan service, but boy, Chewy goes 100 extra miles to honor humanity’s best friend, who does everything from provide owners endless love and devotion to save Ukrainian lives while sniffing out explosive devices.

I’m not sure what we did to deserve dogs, but I’m awfully glad that we have them. And Chewy feels the same, as a new viral tweet (from Anna Brose out of Alaska) indicated. Brose wrote about how she contacted the pet supply company to return dog food after her beloved pooch passed away, and she was asked to donate the food to a shelter. She also received a refund, flowers, and a personally signed note from the Chewy rep.

I contacted @Chewy last week to see if I could return an unopened bag of my dog’s food after he died. They 1) gave me a full refund, 2) told me to donate the food to the shelter, and 3) had flowers delivered today with the gift note signed by the person I talked to?? 😭🥹 — Anna Brose, MSc (@alcesanna) June 15, 2022

As Brose soon learned, Chewy does a lot of good for their customers. Many customers tweeted about similar happenings when their pets passed away, or simply for no reason at all. Flowers, notes, refunds on unused equipment and suggestions to donate. It’s all in there, and it’s in plentiful supply. Chewy loves pets and their owners, and their customers love them for it. A shelter employee even stepped up to attest how the Chewy-directed donations are a real thing, and this helps cats and dogs so very much while they wait for their forever home.

glad to report this is not an isolated story. I (and thousands of others) have had similar experiences with @chewy, creating a very deep brand loyalty — proving that doing the right thing is great for business, too. https://t.co/r4LaW4Hi7V — shauna (@goldengateblond) June 16, 2022

If you don’t use @Chewy for your pet please consider starting. Any company that goes this far for its customers deserves all our money https://t.co/fy3x1ZQQIa — Sigler Blue (@SiglerBlue) June 16, 2022

The same thing happened to me when I asked to cancel automatic delivery of my recently departed Rodeo’s special food. They sent a refund, told me to donate the food, and sent a letter expressing their condolences. Chewy is run by actual human beings. https://t.co/6Uwk0RSxPJ — THEE Tater Tots McGee (@tatertotsmcgee) June 16, 2022

I can attest, @Chewy is an amazing company. I ordered the wrong collar and they gave me a refund and didn't even have me return the product. They told me to donate it to a dog shelter. They're bad ass people. — Alex (@Alexmcbme) June 16, 2022

Chewy did the same for my dog Jet. Nice touch @Chewy , it meant a lot to our family! pic.twitter.com/RP8jGmpVaY — Mandy Wick (@MandyWick3) June 16, 2022

I work at an animal shelter. This is legit. We often have people reaching out to donate because Chewy told them to reach out to a local shelter. I can’t express what this means to shelter’s like mine. Truly a gift. — jgrace (@jgmonte922) June 16, 2022

THIS is customer service. How compassionate of them. I will happily continue to shop at Chewy. https://t.co/vNfsMCOchg — Just Mary 🇺🇦 (@JustTwin) June 16, 2022

Yep. I bought 4 sling carriers from Chewy to try for my new rescue dog. Only used one. Was shocked when @Chewy told me to just donate the rest after my refund. Brought them to local rescue dog group who were happy to take them❤️ — 🟣S.L. PrayersforPeace🙏🏼🌻 (@Stpolishook) June 16, 2022

It’s not hard for company leaders to have a policy of simple humanity. Whether it’s to customers or workers. A lot of “boss’s” and “CEO’s” should take note of this practice by chewy. https://t.co/pCxqSbwCti — nolan (@nolan_mcgovern) June 16, 2022

In addition, Chewy apparently even keeps an eye on quietly removed pet profiles and reads between the lines before sending out handwritten notes of condolences after pets pass away.

When my cat died we went on the @Chewy app and removed her profile and without having even spoken to anyone from the company, we received a card filled with numerous employees’ signatures and handwritten notes giving their condolences 😭 it was amazing and unspeakably generous https://t.co/gTOOudE6ti — meg (@thenapenjoyer) June 16, 2022

Oh, and then there’s the individualized portraits that come from Chewy’s art department.

They sent me a painting of my little guy Hemingway for Xmas one year! Just as a surprise. He has since passed and it sits beside his urn. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/qzOoIftLbN — 🌒🌛Mica🌜🌘 (@micabebecca) June 16, 2022

Three years ago I was at the vet having to put my sweet Lucy down when @chewy called them for an authorization. They told them that we put her down and not only did they send me flowers the next day about a week later I got this in the mail from them pic.twitter.com/L9Zpg7h3kp — Patti 🌻🏳️‍🌈 (@pattiliny) June 16, 2022

Chewy is a phenomenal company, when my dog passed away this last February they sent us a hand painted portrait of her that has sat on her ashes ever since. Much love! pic.twitter.com/4w1jef2M3U — Shawn (@beepbeeplettuk) June 16, 2022

@Chewy is the absolute best. They sent me these hand-painted portraits of my cats after I post a picture of them in a Chewy box. pic.twitter.com/1awkKJB30h — Miranda Strasburg (@strasbm3) June 15, 2022

Chewy sent my mom a hand painted portrait of scarlet today 😭🥺🤌🏼🥹🤩 pic.twitter.com/E3Oec9kCjg — mary 🪩 (@_maryfleming_) June 10, 2022

I'm not crying, you're crying.

I removed Kira from my @Chewy pet profile a couple of months ago. When giving a reason why, I said she had passed away. Friday, we received a unexpected sympathy card with a sweet note and a portrait of Kira from her pet profile pic. Thanks @Chewy pic.twitter.com/biuwQsWEtp — Dianne (@kdrobbinscat) June 12, 2022

That's Chewy. They do a wonderful job keeping the relationship personal. For Xmas 2020 they sent us a portrait of our (now passed away) Laddie, VERY much cherished! @Chewy https://t.co/1WsYnGhg1I — Dr Klaatu (@RSprackland) June 15, 2022

Simply stunning. They’re creating brand loyalty in such an organic way and it’s coming from a place of sheer joy and love. Are you getting a little misty-eyed after seeing these portraits? Same.