An Uptight Chick-Fil-A Manager Banned His Employees From Using Slang

Eric the Chick-fil-a Manager has had enough of Slang Speak.
He doesn’t exactly know what “fleek” and “ratchet” mean, but he’s pretty sure he doesn’t want customers hearing those words. So, Eric the Chick-fil-a Manager — who used to be with It, but then they changed what It was; now what he’s with isn’t It, and what’s It seems weird and scary to him — posted a list of banned words for his employees to take note of.
I’m surprised “I am gay” isn’t on the list. Anyway, Eric the Chick-fil-a Manager really needs to chill and stop acting like a salty fool, cuz. Bye, Felicia.
Childish?
Is there something wrong with a manager of a business expecting some level of professionalism from the employees?
you know what… you’ve changed my mind i think you are right. especially if the manager is asking the employees not to use these in front of customers
@ some guy Yeah you get what you pay for- a bunch of high school kids/recent graduates working their first job. They sure as hell can follow some basic professional guidelines for minimum wage (and Sundays off).
And Chick-fil-a generally hires above minimum wage. Which is why people bust butt to get a job there, versus other fast food eateries.
Can you explain to me what’s unprofessional about saying “childish”, “fool”, or the numbers 0 or 100?
@Philip Rock, based on some other things on the list (like “say ‘barely’ without the weird voice”), I think this is specific to his employees.
So he doesn’t like black people? this is no surpise
So I gotta ask, in America, does being black mean you’re allowed to talk like a moron and everyone needs to be fine with it cause it’s just your language?
Yeah, we should be all be using the Queen’s English.
eh i’m torn on this one. Superbeasto makes a great point, but yeah this is more an income issue then a race issue, (i realize i made it about race thats my bad) In America if your poor inner city that means you went to a shitty public school where safety is a higher priority then proper english.
What is proper English anyway? I don’t spell Color with a U what exactly is the difference between that and saying Cuz instead of because? As you can tell from my comment i use contractions and when i was growing up people told me that only lazy people use contractions. Language is constantly evolving and changing and everyone is quick to bemoan that although their generation did plenty to craft the language to their own.
I suppose if your language alienates your customers then you have a problem because…. well that’s self evident
@Rapax So I have to ask, wherever you’re from, are you allowed to talk like a fucking moron by using the words “gotta” and “cause” and everyone just acts like you aren’t since it’s just your language?
being black means you are not exactly obligated to give a shit about a white person’s opinion of anything having to do with black culture…see history.
@Rapax Dude, you’re like, totally right! What an awesome point BRO! Thanks for giving us the gnarly science!
Or, in reality, one would draw the conclusion by looking at white slang, that there is nothing more coherent about it than esoteric slang. Actually, in a sense, black slang is actually more coherent than white slang. “What’s good” is a pretty solid question to ask if you want to know how things have been; “What’s up” is an absurd question, in which the correct answer would be “the sky.”
Technically, ‘What’s up’ is also slang.
In a business setting you would ask How are you doing?
@Precious_Roy, I don’t think you understand what a first job is for. Part of what you get at an entry-level, minimum-wage job is training in how to act professionally. This is especially critical for low income people, who don’t have the education, experience, or connections that middle- and upper-class young people have. Learning how to speak properly is an important training point if they ever want to move beyond minimum wage jobs.
Reminds me of this:
[youtu.be]
Eric went about this the wrong way. Here is a new header for his memo:
“Any use of the words below constitutes an understanding that in lieu of decent wages or tangible benefits, you may say the following slang words. Enjoy this industry leading intangible benefit! Chick-Fil-A: Employees BAE.”
In the interest of fairness, I also request a moratorium on White Southern Hill Folk slang such as y’all, britches, mosey, fixin’ to, yawntoo, does you, reckon, fine as frog’s hair, tits on a boar, Jesus.
but thats like half their god fearing good christian clientele
Take away y’all and the South rises up in arms.
actually probably most of their clientele are inner city black families so… yeah…
if only the article said what city this was taken from
“White southern hill folk”? You have no idea what you’re talking about. Stop making a fool of yourself.
@Thi3f: Kettle. This is pot. Ya’ll’s black, fool.
Why stop at Hill folk? Any sort of dialectic phrases/accents should be banned. Brooklyn (“You’s guys”), Bostonian (“WEAH OUTTA THOIGHS!”), Midwestern (“Hah craap.”), British (“Crisps or fries?”), Yooper (“This is to go, eh?”), and Eric’s not going to say whether it’s crayfish, crawfish, or crawdad, but GOD HELP YOU if you get it wrong.
so in all honesty this guy can get sued right seeing as how his pedantic requests obviously discriminate against a section of people.
Not surprised it’s from a Chik-Fil-A manager. That place is Honky Mecca.
Um, fix the sign. Chicken Filet. Say the whole word like a proper honky.
Since when are black people the only people who use those words? Obviously you have never heard high school kids talk. Plenty of young white kids use those same phrases. Chick Fil A hires a lot of high school kids as do most fast food restaurants. I didn’t realize that expecting a certain level of professionalism out of your employees made you racist.
At the CFA’s I most frequently patronize, the staffing reflects the demographics of the neighborhoods: primarily African-American, with redneck females filling out the roster.
Without exception, the food is prepared properly to order, arrives hot, and is delivered with a friendly smile.
Professionalism is more than just what words you use, and I’ll bet Eric’s restaurant is, like most CFA’s, the cleanest fast food restaurant in its market.
This is awesome. Finally a manager who is managing and concerned with people acting like idiots. Personally, I think they should not be talking at all unless it’s to say do you want fries with that.
“I fully expect the staff at Chik-fil-a to treat me with the respect I deserve by never looking me in the eye or forcing me to acknowledge their existence as human beings. Otherwise, they just look like idiots.” -Saintswife
I see nothing wrong with this!! We should always work towards bettering our youth!
This is actually pretty common. Makes perfect sense.
Ohhh yeah just cause he does
Oh yeah. Just cause he doesn’t want his employees talk like a bunch of more must mean he is racist lol. Wow! Let’s pull the race card as always. Not everything is about you. Get over yourselves.
Kurp is like, the angriest black man on staff.
When you ban bruh, but not bro, it’s kind of tough to reach the conclusion that race isn’t a factor with what slang you deem acceptable and unacceptable. I wonder if hearing a ridiculous white slang term like “DUDE” elicits the same rage from the manager; for some reason I doubt it.
savage you’re dumb. he would ban those too. everyone knows that’s a common way many black people talk. it’s a damn fact. stop trying to call it racism when it’s true. he obviously has a lot of black employees, are you dense?
If you run a legitimate business and you want it to be successful, you don’t allow your employees to talk like idiots. this is common sense, something you seem to be lacking.
“Dude” is a common way black folk speak? News to me. The cognitive dissonance it must’ve taken to say “OBVIOUSLY ITS CUZ HE HAS BLACK EMPLOYEES” and then go “BUT IT ISN’T ABOUT RACE” is amazing, but not surprising. Your “running a legitimate business” nonsense might be coherent if we weren’t talking about a manager at a fast food restaurant; rest assured he’s not working there because he’s an educated, cultured man.
Albert Einstein never used the word “bae”, so take that you damn kids!
Basically: “stop all that darkie talk and accommodate people like me..” Land of the free, yet we are forced to conform to one culture, otherwise we’re deemed “unprofessional.” lol..
but hey black people need to stop “talking like morons,” thats totally the problem here…right?
lmao @ Johnny. basically
I know I don’t want to hear someone say, “Bruh” when I’m ordering a bucket of chicken thighs. What is THAT slang for? Did he just ask me to join Al Kayda?! Fuck if I know. All this slang talk is a bunch of migga-mah-joo!
Sounds like Eric’s an angry piece of white trash, outraged about the fact that he’s a middle aged manager of a fast food restaurant surrounded by teenagers getting their first job. Looks like he’s taking out his rage for his own failures in life on the one group he manages to have any legitimacy and authority over.
or he just wants his employees to sound professional thereby setting them up for future success when they enter the work force and get a “real” job.
Eric’s pulling about $75K managing that CFA. More than twice that if he owns it. How you doin’?
sounds like you’re the trash that thinks it’s ok to use stupid ass ghettospeak and nobody should have any standards. is that how you would run a business? you would lose your business in a month moron.
lol yeah I’m sure Eric isn’t hurting, you can make some decent bank managing something like that or owning one. I don’t give a shit if they’re teenagers or not, use some fucking manners and speak correctly and stop sounding like an animal.
A ‘real job’ like managing a Chik-Fil-A and getting enraged at employees, huh? I can assure you that if these youths wish to get advice on how to make it in life, and enter the work force, they’re not gonna turn to a guy managing a fast food joint. Real advice on entering the work force would involve getting an education, perhaps post-graduate, not working your way up the fast food ladder because you’re too stupid and lazy to do productive labor.
Good thing Eric isn’t an owner, as is clearly stated in the article. A cursory examination seems to indicate that Chik-Fil-A managers are paid hourly at less than $15 an hour. 75k? Get out of here, son!
Masoniks, fortunately I’m a college graduate and not a degenerate piece of white trash, so I’m overqualified for fast food management. Again, this dude is managing a fast food joint, he’s not stuck with such a humiliating job because he’s a hard working, educated guy who made good decisions in life. It’s interesting that you refer to “ghettospeak” in a condescending manner, and then use “bank” to describe the potential income. Perhaps hourly wages are considered “bank” in whatever trailer park you spawned out of, but your civilized superiors would scoff at such a wage being considered ‘bank’.
Now, learn to speak english, and stop talking like an animal.
“A ‘real job’ like managing a Chik-Fil-A and getting enraged at employees, huh? I can assure you that if these youths wish to get advice on how to make it in life, and enter the work force, they’re not gonna turn to a guy managing a fast food joint. Real advice on entering the work force would involve getting an education, perhaps post-graduate, not working your way up the fast food ladder because you’re too stupid and lazy to do productive labor.”
Actually the skills that you learn from your first job often times carry over to a “real” job later in life. Specifically how to interact with co-workers, customers and management. Just because he posted the letter does not mean he was “enraged”. How do you know that he is not mentoring those kids by encouraging them to get an education?
Agreed, Drmojoxl. First jobs are where you learn to show up on time, follow tasks, work with people, present yourself courteously and professionally. I had a lot of friends work at McDonald’s or Pizza Hut or whatever to put themselves through college.
And, @SavageNeanderthals, I think you don’t know the difference between a manager and a general manager. Managers (really, assistant managers) are hourly employees, but they also tend to be young and low level themselves. (My friend was an assistant manager at McDonald’s in college.) And even $30K a year isn’t bad for a first job. The GMs are salaried and easily make $75K; and, I’d have to check for Chik-Fil-A, but a lot of places require a college degree to be a GM and maybe even a higher degree to move up to, like, a regional director.
Most people do something menial when they start out. You learn skills that way. It is a good thing for this manager to train his employees; they’ll benefit from it. The disdain that you have for other people, on the other hand, doesn’t benefit anyone.
What the fuck is “On Fleek”? Also 0-100 is puzzling. And Felicia. And other stuff. I’m old I guess.
do you get out much, or naw?
I only get out on Fleet Week, or “on Fleek,” as we youngsters say.
Guh.
Nobody wants to hear that ignorant ass ghettospeak.
Perhaps you should learn to state your issue using proper english, instead of sounding like an ignorant piece of white trash. Let me help you, since you might be the first animal in your family tree to be literate-“People do not wish to hear esoteric slang in a professional environment.”
As a customer I expect to be served by people who talk and act like they are at work to be of service, not like they are on the street.
And the Facebook commenters come scuttling out like roaches with the lights off. Excellent.
Don’t blame the manager at all. You are at work. You are to be professional. Speak like an intelligent human being. Oops sorry, you’re working at a fast food restaurant. No intelligence there huh?
When I think of intelligent human beings, I definitely think of managers at a fast food restaurant. If by ‘intelligent human beings’ I mean ‘recovering drug addicts’ and ‘people too ignorant to get an education beyond high school.’
@SavageNeanderthals, I have to ask — where is all of this anger coming from?
Well, he is savage…
And here’s where conservatives suddenly won’t give a damn about free speech. (though, I’m well aware that free speech doesn’t pertain to employment, but conservatives didn’t understand that when it came to Phil Robertson).
The Ebola one actually is amusing.