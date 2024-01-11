When Chris Christie announced his latest presidency, he had a perfectly cromulent reason for running: He mostly wanted to trash his former pal Donald Trump. Where the rest of his Republican opponents danced around criticizing the guy who crushed everyone in the polls, the former New Jersey governor gleefully trashed him (and sometimes human “ChatGPT” Vivek Ramaswamy) every chance he could. But it’s all over now, with Christie suspending his floundering campaign. At least he did it with a bang.

Per The Daily Beast, before Christie walked up to a podium to formally end his 2024 presidential run, he happened to be caught on a hot mic talking to Wayne MacDonald, a longtime supporter and former New Hampshire Republican Party chairman, during which he speculated that Nikki Haley, who’s been gunning to replace her former boss, Trump, on the GOP ticket, hasn’t got a chance in heck.

“People don’t wanna hear it, Wayne,” Christie told MacDonald. “We know we’re right, but they don’t wanna hear it. We couldn’t have been any clearer, we couldn’t have worked any harder… And look, she’s spent $68 million so far, just on TV… and we’ve spent 12. I mean, who’s punching above their weight?”

He added, “She’s gonna get smoked. You and I both know it, she’s not up to this.”

Though Christie didn’t mention Haley’s name during the discussion, it’s not hard to suss out who he’s talking about. Who else could it be?

Luckily one of the 2024 candidates who hasn’t suspended his struggling campaign agrees with him.

I agree with Christie that Nikki Haley is “going to get smoked.” — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 10, 2024

Of course, even if Christie is done campaigning, that doesn’t mean he has to stop trashing the guy who might become president a second time despite having a profoundly broken brain.

(Via The Daily Beast)