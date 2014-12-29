Chris Evans And His Fancy Missile Launcher Star In A Chinese ‘Call Of Duty’ Promo

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A brief teaser trailer for China’s Call Of Duty Online has a surprising star, Chris Evans, who may not have thought this commercial would be seen outside China. But he’s in good company; other celebrities have fragged some noobs in Call Of Duty commercials, like Evans’ Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr., as well as other ads starring Taylor Kitsch, Emily Ratajkowski, Kevin Spacey, and Megan Fox.

This China-only version of Call Of Duty allows for customization of weapons, gear, etc. via an online store, which may be why this ad has Captain America walking around with an FIM-92 Stinger surface-to-air missile launcher. You guys ready?

One of those pictures may or may not have been from the video.

