The news has been pretty grim of late, and lord knows everyone could use some much-needed comic relief. Luckily, on Saturday, the same day the president was trying to spread misinformation about voter fraud, we were given one: While recording a video on Instagram, Chris Evans accidentally shared some photos he didn’t mean to make public. Lo and behold, one of them featured his trouser snake. And of course, on social media, the big news was well received.

As per Page Six, the erstwhile Captain America was innocently playing a game of “Heads Up” with his 5.7 million followers. But he failed to trim a clip from a video he uploaded, revealing a gallery of private photos. And wouldn’t you know his own head really did pop up. Evans was quick to delete the video, but not quick enough: Numerous people screengrabbed the salacious pic.

Those that didn’t grab it at least caught wind of the fracas, and promptly flooded the internet not with images of Evans’ Steve Rogers, but with the next best thing: d*ck jokes.

Chris Evans tripped omg I hope he’s ok :(( pic.twitter.com/g1iDvCk5BA — JΛMIΛ⁷ | JOON DAYYY 🎂 (@rmvhopee) September 12, 2020

How i'll be sleeping knowing chris evans has me guarded 🥰 pic.twitter.com/tZVXxpDWsq — .・ʰᵉʳᵉ ᶠᵒʳ ʲᵒⁿᵍᵈᵃᵉ//BLM//ACAB ・. (@artjws) September 12, 2020

Me before and after

That Chris Evans picture pic.twitter.com/ZzRP8eadcC — 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚 🕊️ (@95FLICKER) September 12, 2020

Me after seeing why Chris Evans is trending 🤤🥰 pic.twitter.com/tKhN8SawCf — Hi, I'm Jo (@kiddo_54) September 12, 2020

when it’s time to eat the rich and i get chris evans pic.twitter.com/4dAMbfoDEm — permanently high (@BhadDhad) September 12, 2020

Twitter: Chris Evans trending

Me: oh man. Hope nothing happened to Chris.

Why Chris Evans is trending: pic.twitter.com/120DuHRxYy — ItsNotYou…its me 🗯 (@ActionJaxxon84) September 12, 2020

Me logging in on Twitter and Chris Evans's dick is the first thing to pop up on my timeline pic.twitter.com/DdkNg9F1eZ — Bellona, but chilling (@MaX_StAkAtAkA) September 12, 2020

Some people expressed concern for Evans’ publicist.

chris evans’ publicist after logging onto twitter pic.twitter.com/8fZtCVijRQ — mk ♡ (@SCARLETSWlFT) September 12, 2020

Or for his former Marvel castmates.

Chris Evans assembling the Avengers to hunt down the person who leaked his nudes pic.twitter.com/u2tIi1m2TM — ℍ𝕒𝕤𝕤𝕒𝕟 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕞𝕠𝕦𝕥🎭 (@ChammoutHassan) September 12, 2020

the marvel cast watching chris evans’ instagram story this morning pic.twitter.com/UpmFDXOzkb — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) September 12, 2020

We leave you with another, much more family-friendly piece of Chris Evans content: him meeting a nice dog.

chris evans meeting dodger for the first time is the softest thing ever pic.twitter.com/XthxjOnZKj — nick* * (@mcusucks) September 12, 2020

(Via Page Six)