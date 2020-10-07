Getty Image
Chris Evans Showed Off His Surprise Tattoos For A Shirtless Backflip, And People Are Freaking Out

Chris Evans has been on an internet hot streak lately, but nothing could prepare people for the amount of tattoos he’s been hiding all of these years. After reaching viral fame with a very Captain America-like tweet that slammed President Donald Trump for recklessly telling the general public not to be afraid of COVID-19, Evans decided to take one last dip into his pool for the year. That’s when all hell broke lose.

In a video posted to his Instagram Stories, Evans does a shirtless backflip into the freezing cold water before closing it up for the season. While the flip itself is impressive, people lost their minds after realizing the Marvel star is covered in tats. More like Sleeve Rogers, amirite?

You can watch a tatted-up Evans do a backflip below:

With the video out in the wild, the reactions started pouring in, and the consensus was pretty clear: DAMMMMNNN. Folks were not ready to see that many tattoos on the chiseled body of America’s most wholesome hero.

One Twitter user even went CSI on Evans’ bod, and they found one saucily placed tattoo that might be a reference to his time as Cap:

Another user couldn’t help but wonder who has more ink: Evans or his Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Evans has broken the internet. Just a few short weeks ago, he accidentally shared a nude photo to Instagram that caused an even bigger meltdown on social media. Ever the civic-minded hero that he is, the Knives Out actor leaned into the embarrassing moment with a pubic service announcement.

