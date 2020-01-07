The Loudest Voice actor Russell Crowe did not attend Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony, but in lieu of his winning speech, he passed on a message through Jennifer Aniston about Australia’s destructive bushfires. This year, the continent-country’s fires are more devastating than they’ve ever been with wildlife (including koala bears) being decimated and over 25 human lives lost. Many firefighters in Australia are volunteers working 12 hour shifts, and many experts say the blazes will rage on for months.

In an effort to help bring some relief, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, who hails from down under, has now opened his wallet and poured out $1 million for the cause. In a Twitter video, he declared, “Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.”

Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.https://t.co/KcBpMe7QvY pic.twitter.com/gYuA4LELZM — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 7, 2020

Other Aussie actors are rallying for the cause as well. Russell Crowe’s not only staying at home to focus on fire relief, but he’s donating money as well. On Instagram, he admitted that during the course of “deliver[ing] 19 cheques to RFS Captain John Lardner,” his grand total ended up being $105,000 “because I cant count apparently.”

An emotional Margot Robbie posted an Instagram video of childhood memories. She added, “I went on so many different websites to donate. They took me less than a minute to donate each, and I’m terrible with technology.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban (who actually hails from New Zealand before moving to Australia) jointly donated $500,000 “to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

And Bindi Irwin, the daughter of late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve, wrote a message about her parents’ facility, the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, which is obviously busier than ever right now. Bindi noted that the Australia Zoo and her family’s conservation properties are safe, although wildlife at large in Australia is suffering enormously. If you wish to donate to this cause, here’s a list of charitable organizations that are working around the clock to help.