Chris O’Donnell Keeps His Robin Suit In An Appropriate Place

Batman Forever and Batman And Robin were a painful reminder that, in fact, studios could take a beloved franchise and murder it brutally in less than two films. A reminder that apparently Chris O’Donnell still has, reminding him that back in the ’90s he had a terrible agent.
O’Donnell was on Conan recently promoting his latest season of Acronyms Solving Crime, er, NCIS: LA. And, in the course of the interview, O’Donnell admitted that, yes, he still has the suit:
Apparently, after finishing the movie, he asked for a suit, and they dropped it off at his house. So it’s been where all your dreams go to die: Down in the basement, packed in a wood box. Similarly, all copies of the script of Batman and Robin were also buried in a basement, which was then filled with concrete. Currently, there are plans to irradiate the site. Sadly, the same cannot be said for the movie, but hey, we live in hope.
I’m not sure if casting Chris O’Donnell would even make it onto a list of the Ten Worst Bat-Franchise Decisions of the 1990s.
Twenty worst, quite probably.
dude was in a batman movie, got paid for it, and got to keep the robin suit. he wins.
It’s just the rest of us who lose.
Doesn’t matter how bad the costumes were, I’d still keep them.
It’s a weird thing because, in retrospect, the movie is so obviously, almost gloriously terrible. But at the time, the Batman franchise was the one to be in. So getting cast as Robin was no doubt the cause for much high-fiving and cocaine snorting. He probably considered his agent a genius.
It’s almost like one of those horrifying endings to a classic Twilight Zone episode.
I liked batman forever, it was better than returns.
Batman forever and Facebook have the same plot line
Say what you want about Batman & Robin, but Batman Forever is still a really entertaining movie.
Man, those awkward pauses (of which there were way too many) were painful. Nothing against Chris, I’m sure he’s a stand-up guy (I mean it’s not like we hear anything bad about him), but the dude comes off as a seriously boring individual. That or he’s still uncomfortable talking about those movies. In which case i don’t blame him.
Wonder if Alicia Silverstone still has her batgirl costume??
it wouldn’t fit.
Maybe she eats ice cream in front of it
Its funny because that suit pretty much looks like the design of the nu 52 Nightwing suit.
“Can I have one of the Robin suits? And can you cut the crotch out? Don’t ask why”
See, when I saw the headline I thought “the closest?” as that’s the most appropriate place for Robin to hide. His costume, I mean.