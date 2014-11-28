Here’s Proof We All Should Have Spent Thanksgiving With Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt may have been robbed of People‘s Sexiest Man award but he’s #winning in the “Guy We Wished We Invited To Thanksgiving Dinner” department. Well, it’s not only him, his wife Anna Faris would make a pretty good dinner date too.

The Pratt family celebrated Turkey Day in Hawaii of all places and they had no problem sharing their fun family time on social media. First, Pratt shared this video on Facebook:

I think we’re all pretty thankful to not be that poor lizard. After introducing his son to the cruel circle of life (you can hear the little guy yelling “No!” in the background) Pratt posted a photo of his family of three sporting their Seahawk Pride. (He’d later go on to tweet how thankful he is for Richard Sherman’s hands. Aren’t we all?)

But it’s Anna that might’ve had the most fun this Thanksgiving. The actress live-tweeted the day’s festivities and here are some of the highlights:

Admit it, your holiday was just not this cool.

