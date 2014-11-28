Here’s Proof We All Should Have Spent Thanksgiving With Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt may have been robbed of People‘s Sexiest Man award but he’s #winning in the “Guy We Wished We Invited To Thanksgiving Dinner” department. Well, it’s not only him, his wife Anna Faris would make a pretty good dinner date too.

The Pratt family celebrated Turkey Day in Hawaii of all places and they had no problem sharing their fun family time on social media. First, Pratt shared this video on Facebook:

I think we’re all pretty thankful to not be that poor lizard. After introducing his son to the cruel circle of life (you can hear the little guy yelling “No!” in the background) Pratt posted a photo of his family of three sporting their Seahawk Pride. (He’d later go on to tweet how thankful he is for Richard Sherman’s hands. Aren’t we all?)

But it’s Anna that might’ve had the most fun this Thanksgiving. The actress live-tweeted the day’s festivities and here are some of the highlights:

My mother just told me I look so much better without makeup. More coming! I'm in hawaii and it's only 718 am! #ThanksgivingThrowdown — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) November 27, 2014

908 "I'm so happy you're not reading that trash anymore". Have no idea what she's talking about but will not engage. #ThanksgivingThrowdown — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) November 27, 2014

1237 pm. My mom just said, "Who wants one of my Mai Tais?" Another touchdown mom. @MomCBS — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) November 27, 2014

245 pm. My son just told me I had a mustache like daddy's. #ThanksgivingThrowdown — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) November 28, 2014

625pm. My mom just said, "Russell Wilson has Marilyn Monroe eyes-you know, sexy bedroom eyes." Mai tai in effect. @MomCBS — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) November 28, 2014

Admit it, your holiday was just not this cool.