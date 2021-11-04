While opening for The Strokes on Wednesday night, Chris Rock slammed anti-vaxxers and NBA star Kyrie Irving during a scorching set in Brooklyn, where Irving plays. As he warmed up the crowd, Rock quipped that he hasn’t been at any shows since COVID. “Has anybody been like, ‘throw your mask in the air, and wave it like you just don’t care’?” the comedian asked before turning his sights on the unvaccinated.

“Where’s my anti-vaxxers at? Where you at?” Rock said in what was clearly a trap. “You f**king dumb Kyrie motherf**kers.”

Chris Rock was at Brooklyn Steel last night to introduce The Strokes…but first he roasted anti-vaxxers and gave everyone a new name for them 🤣pic.twitter.com/Aa6dhg4arg — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) November 4, 2021

After roasting Irving and anti-vaxxers, Rock slipped in a quick jab at the Johnson & Johnson shot which he called “the food stamp of vaccines.” Of course, in this situation, Rock is mocking himself for catching COVID-19 last month after going with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier in the year. However, he didn’t let that experience sour him on vaccination, and while sick with virus, the stand-up comedian tweeted to his fans, “Trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

As for Irving, the Brooklyn Nets star still isn’t vaccinated, and the team owner made it clear last week that it’s “untenable” to have a player who can only play in away games due to New York’s vaccine mandate.

