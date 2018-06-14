Getty Image

Donald Trump, who recently passed Dwight D. Eisenhower to become the second oldest president in office, turned 72 years old today. To celebrate the occasion, Chrissy Teigen urged her Twitter followers (not that Trump would know) to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union under his name.

“John [Legend] and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration,” she tweeted. “These actions are cruel, anti-family, and go against everything we believe this country should represent.” Teigen, who praised the ACLU for “defending the rights and humanity of these vulnerable families,” added that in order to Make Trump’s Birthday Great Again, every member of her household — Chrissy, John, and their two kids, Luna and Miles — gave $72,000 to the organization.

If you would like to donate $7.20, $72, or whatever you like to the ACLU in honor of this blessed day, please go [here].

The link takes you to the ACLU’s website, where you can help “defend asylum-seeking parents forcibly separated from their children,” “fight relentless attacks on reproductive freedom,” “and push for reforms to our racially-biased criminal justice system.” That’s a much more productive birthday gift than in 2016, when Teigen called Trump a “monumental asshole.” You can donate here.

