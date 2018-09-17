Getty Image

The next time you invite Chrissy Teigen and Ariana Grande to your backyard barbecue (John Legend and Pete Davidson are also invited, I guess), be sure to say their names right. This seems like an obvious point, but it turns out we’ve been mispronouncing the author and singer’s last names for years.

In a recent tweet, the Lip Sync Battle host clarified that it’s TIE-gen, not TEE-gen, and that she gave up correcting people “a long time ago.” (It’s not quite a Jerry/Garry/Larry/Terry situation.) “I don’t correct people, ever,” she added. “They can call me Janet and I won’t. Wrong order? I’ll eat it. Taxi going to the wrong airport? I’ll change my flight.” Teigen also provided a helpful tutorial.

word! gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen https://t.co/M9EvS9pTrW — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

If there’s anyone who knows Teigen’s pain, it’s Hubert Blaine Wolfeschlegelsteinhausenbergerdorff, Sr. And also Ariana Grande, who said her name has been pronounced wrong her entire career, although somewhat on purpose. “I have to keep Grande [instead of Davidson] because my grandpa — I think of him with everything I do and he was so proud of my name. I should keep it. I’mma keep it,” she told Ebro Darden in an Apple’s Beats 1 interview. “My grandparents said [Grandee]. My brother kind of changed it to [Grawnday] because [Grandee] was kind of like the Americanized version of it. I grew up saying [Grandee].” Think of all the Starbucks jokes she could have avoided.

(Via E! Online)