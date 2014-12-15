This Mother’s Fake Letter From Santa Will Haunt Her Misbehaving Child For The Rest Of The Holiday Season

Thanks to this letter provided by Redditor “sgtpnkks” — who accurately says his sister “just dropped a nuke in the war to get her kid to behave” — I just realized how terrifying the concept of Santa Claus really is.

The idea of an old fat guy spending every waking moment spying on (and developing treats and toys to bribe) children should have been disturbing from day one. But now that St. Nick has access to modern technology — to say nothing of the satellite surveillance offered by his Elf on the Shelf battalion — we should truly be alarmed. Sprinkle in a mother’s “I’m getting real tired of this sh*t” attitude, and you’ve got this letter that likely has George Orwell pirouetting in his grave:

(Via Reddit)