This Mother’s Fake Letter From Santa Will Haunt Her Misbehaving Child For The Rest Of The Holiday Season

Thanks to this letter provided by Redditor “sgtpnkks” — who accurately says his sister “just dropped a nuke in the war to get her kid to behave” — I just realized how terrifying the concept of Santa Claus really is.
The idea of an old fat guy spending every waking moment spying on (and developing treats and toys to bribe) children should have been disturbing from day one. But now that St. Nick has access to modern technology — to say nothing of the satellite surveillance offered by his Elf on the Shelf battalion — we should truly be alarmed. Sprinkle in a mother’s “I’m getting real tired of this sh*t” attitude, and you’ve got this letter that likely has George Orwell pirouetting in his grave:
(Via Reddit)
Santa Claus is an agent of the oligarchy. He always watchs every move you make: naughty or nice.
To be fair, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town IS the most disturbing Christmas Song, lyrically.
I disagree, lyrically it doesn’t imply sexual assault like “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”
@The Evil Twin To be fair to Armando’s rankings, that track is more of a Rape Anthem than a Christmas Song.
Better odds of success…
Cosby inside Vs. Cold outside
Gimme a fucking jacket, I’m outta here.
Surely a Rape Anthem, but have you heard the version with the father/daughter?
The lyrics are different, but still had the same creepy tone.
Shouldn’t we be more concerned that Santa has grammar issues?
Brilliant. One concept that seems to be lost on modern parenting is that it’s ok to tell your kids they’re acting like little shits from time to time. Being a dick is not just Junior’s way of expressing himself or being a precious little snowflake. It’s Junior’s way of being a dick. Straighten him out, or it’ll only get worse.